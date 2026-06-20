A Shaky Start Puts UNC on the Brink

After coasting to the National Championship, the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a pivotal Game 1 against the Oklahoma Sooners, falling 9-3.

North Carolina was coming off a flawless performance against West Virginia, as the offense overwhelmed the Mountaineers with 12 runs. However, that is in the rear-view mirror, and the Tar Heels are now one loss away from elimination. Here is what led to North Carolina dropping Game 1 .

Poor Pitching

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) throws the opening pitch against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

During the team's press conference on Friday, starting pitcher Jason DeCaro discussed head coach Scott Forbes' message about nervous energy and staying in the moment.

"Yeah, Coach Forbes talked about it with us a little bit this week, about how there’s going to be some extra nerves," DeCaro said. "You’re going to be a little bit more excited. This is the biggest game that we’ve all ever played in. So just accepting that and using that to your advantage."

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"You’re going to go out there and you’re going to have some extra adrenaline," DeCaro continued. "So, just trying to do a good job of slowing yourself down, taking a deep breath, and just at the end of the day, focusing on each pitch, one pitch at a time."

It goes without saying that the moment may have gotten to DeCaro. The junior pitcher threw 3.2 innings, striking out six batters while allowing seven hits and seven runs. It was reminiscent of his performance against East Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional. DeCaro allowed at least one run in three of the first four innings, but the Sooners' four-run fourth inning is what blew the game open. This outing does not define DeCaro, but coming off two elite performances, this one stings much more, knowing what the star pitcher is capable of.

Offense Slowed Down

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) talks with designated hitter MacOn Winslow (6) after scoring on a sacrifice fly against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

North Carolina's bats were firing on all cylinders to start the game, compiling three runs in the first inning. In fact, the Tar Heels opened the game with four consecutive hits, applying significant pressure on Oklahoma's starting pitcher Cord Ragar.

However, North Carolina's bats faltered as the game waned on. That being said, the Tar Heels' offense is not the culprit for this loss. It certainly contributed to the defeat, but when your starting pitcher allows seven runs in less than four innings pitched, it is going to be an uphill battle for any team. Nevertheless, North Carolina must win the final two games of this series to be crowned as national champions.