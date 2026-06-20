UNC-Oklahoma National Championship Preview: Starting Pitcher and Batting Lineup

The North Carolina Tar Heels are two wins away from winning the national championship, but they will need to get through the Oklahoma Sooners.

Following the Tar Heels' win on Wednesday against West Virginia, head coach Scott Forbes addressed the media during the team's postgame press conference. Here is what he said about the mindset and approach heading into this weekend's series.

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes walks to the mound during the seventh inning against the Mississippi Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"And you want those two days if you can get them," Forbes said of North Carolina earning an extra day of rest. "Doesn’t guarantee that you’re going to win. But you have a pitching staff like ours, you can recover, you can get tomorrow to also get a lift in."

"So, you want to recover," Forbes continued. "You want to have a little bit of rest. The guys used these last two days really well, they’re focused. And I’ve already done it. You know I believed that we were going to win today. And we have a plan and we’ll stay with that plan the next two days to be ready to play Saturday."

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels third baseman Cooper Nicholson (1) throws to first against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With that being said, here is a look at who will be the Tar Heels' starting pitcher and what the batting lineup could look like against Oklahoma in Game 1 of the National Championship.

Starting Pitcher

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) and catcher Colin Hynek (23) walk off the field during the first inning against the Mississippi Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Heading into the postseason, North Carolina's pitching rotation was a bit in flux, as Jason DeCaro had struggled in the ACC Tournament and in his first outing in the Chapel Hill Regional. After being demoted as the No. 2 pitcher in the rotation, DeCaro has showcased his dominance and was elevated back to the No. 1 spot.

Forbes has not announced who will start on Saturday, but based on his comments about DeCaro potentially pitching in an elimination game against West Virginia, had the Tar Heels fallen short on Wednesday, they all but confirm that the junior pitcher will take the mound in Game 1.

Batting Lineup

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) scores as first baseman Erik Paulsen (44) and shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

1. Jake Schaffner - Shortstop 2. Gavin Gallaher - Second Base - 3. Owen Hull - Center Field - 4. Macon Winslow - Designated Hitter 5. Erik Paulsen - First Base 6. Cooper Nicholson - Third Base 7. Tyler Howe - Left Field 8. Colin Hynek - Catcher 9. Carter French - Right Field

Forbes and the coaching staff made a few lineup changes on Wednesday against West Virginia, but those were based on the pitching matchup. While it led to a dominant performance , North Carolina will most likely revert to what has been working for it throughout the postseason.