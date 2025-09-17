UNC To Play Fall Scrimmage Against NC State At The DBAP
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – After coming up just short of a return to the College World Series last spring, North Carolina baseball has opened preseason workouts with eyes set on Omaha once again. The Tar Heels will get an early taste of competition this fall with a scrimmage against rival NC State.
North Carolina will face NC State in a preseason exhibition on Oct. 16 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. It marks the first time the in-state rivals will meet for such an event in Durham, home of their shared rival, Duke. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET. Tickets are $15 and available at DurhamBulls.com.
The scrimmage will also be the final event on the fall schedule for head coach Scott Forbes’ squad and it will give them a chance to showcase their offseason progress in anticipation of the 2026 season
- "We are really excited about the opportunity to play a great game in Durham and showcase how our players and program are working to get better every day,” Forbes said. “We thank the Bulls for the use of their park – Carolina has made a lot of great memories there and we look forward to making more. We hope our fans come out and get loud for some Fall baseball.”
North Carolina has lined up several fall events at Boshamer Stadium ahead of its upcoming scrimmage with NC State. The Diamond Heels open with an Oct. 3 exhibition against Walters State, then turn to their annual Fall World Series, which begins Oct. 7. Fans are welcome to attend and admission is free for all four games.
Tar Heels’ History at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Neutral-Site Contests
The upcoming scrimmage at Durham Bulls Athletic Park will be North Carolina’s first appearance there since capturing the 2025 ACC tournament title in May, when the Tar Heels rolled past Clemson 14-4 in the championship game.
Carolina and NC State share one of college baseball’s oldest rivalries, meeting 317 times with the Tar Heels holding a 172-143-1 edge. On neutral fields, UNC leads the series 15-12.
The rivalry between the Tar Heels and the Wolf Pack also produced one of the park’s most unforgettable matchups on May 26, 2013, when 11,392 fans watched the Triangle Area programs battle for 18 innings over nearly six hours — then the largest crowd to ever attend a college game in North Carolina.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!