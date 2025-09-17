All Tar Heels

UNC To Play Fall Scrimmage Against NC State At The DBAP

The fall exhibition will cap off the Diamond Heels' fall practice schedule.

Grant Chachere

Gavin Gallaher (5) and catcher Luke Stevenson (44) celebrate the two-run homer batted by Tyson Bass (11) against Arizona in the seventh inning. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025.
Gavin Gallaher (5) and catcher Luke Stevenson (44) celebrate the two-run homer batted by Tyson Bass (11) against Arizona in the seventh inning. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. / Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – After coming up just short of a return to the College World Series last spring, North Carolina baseball has opened preseason workouts with eyes set on Omaha once again. The Tar Heels will get an early taste of competition this fall with a scrimmage against rival NC State.

Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Vance Honeycutt (7) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Florida State Seminoles during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

North Carolina will face NC State in a preseason exhibition on Oct. 16 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. It marks the first time the in-state rivals will meet for such an event in Durham, home of their shared rival, Duke. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET. Tickets are $15 and available at DurhamBulls.com.

The scrimmage will also be the final event on the fall schedule for head coach Scott Forbes’ squad and it will give them a chance to showcase their offseason progress in anticipation of the 2026 season

Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Vance Honeycutt (7) celebrates with second baseman Alex Madera (1), shortstop Colby Wilkerson (3) and first baseman Parks Harber (14) after hitting a three-run home run against the Florida State Seminoles during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
  • "We are really excited about the opportunity to play a great game in Durham and showcase how our players and program are working to get better every day,” Forbes said. “We thank the Bulls for the use of their park – Carolina has made a lot of great memories there and we look forward to making more. We hope our fans come out and get loud for some Fall baseball.”

North Carolina has lined up several fall events at Boshamer Stadium ahead of its upcoming scrimmage with NC State. The Diamond Heels open with an Oct. 3 exhibition against Walters State, then turn to their annual Fall World Series, which begins Oct. 7. Fans are welcome to attend and admission is free for all four games.

Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels left fielder Casey Cook (16) makes a catch for an out against the Florida State Seminoles during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Tar Heels’ History at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Neutral-Site Contests

The upcoming scrimmage at Durham Bulls Athletic Park will be North Carolina’s first appearance there since capturing the 2025 ACC tournament title in May, when the Tar Heels rolled past Clemson 14-4 in the championship game.

Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels players look an after a loss against the Florida State Seminoles at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Carolina and NC State share one of college baseball’s oldest rivalries, meeting 317 times with the Tar Heels holding a 172-143-1 edge. On neutral fields, UNC leads the series 15-12.

The rivalry between the Tar Heels and the Wolf Pack also produced one of the park’s most unforgettable matchups on May 26, 2013, when 11,392 fans watched the Triangle Area programs battle for 18 innings over nearly six hours — then the largest crowd to ever attend a college game in North Carolina.

