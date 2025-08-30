UNC Baseball Releases 2025 Fall Schedule
The UNC baseball team was one game away from reaching the College World Series for a second year in a row, but the Arizona Wildcats stood in its way, defeating the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill during the Super Regionals, punching a ticket to Omaha.
For what it's worth, even though it's way too early, UNC is one of the teams projected by D1Baseball to be one of the last eight teams left standing during the College World Series next year.
As August comes to an end (with Bill Belichick and the football team opening its season on Labor Day), Head Coach Scott Forbes and his squad are preparing for their fall schedule, released Friday morning.
The Tar Heels will hold their first practice on Wednesday, September 3. Followed by a game against Walters State on Friday, October 3, and then the Fall World Series starting on Tuesday, October 7, until Thursday, October 9.
All three events, as mentioned, will give Coach Forbes a look into the kind of roster he will be working with for the 2026 campaign. The battery of pitcher Jake Knapp, who had a stellar season on the mound, along with catcher Luke Stevenson, a first-round draft pick in this year's MLB Draft, needs to be fulfilled.
UNC Prepares for Another Crack at a College World Series Run
Pitchers Jason DeCaro, Walker McDuffie and Ryan Lynch will be crucial to UNC's success. DeCaro, a potential draft selection following the season, is presumed to be the ace pitcher for Coach Forbes and the staff. McDuffie and Lynch will continue to contribute in big ways, but the kind of capacity remains to be seen (Lynch performed well during the postseason this past June).
The Tar Heels get to return to the diamond soon, marking a new beginning of what's to come in the spring. And duplicating the kind of success it has had in the past two years is not easy either, including winning the ACC Championship at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park back in May.
Coach Forbes will have a lot of planning to do for the team's first practice, but the games will also be another important indicator of what needs to be changed, tweaked and kept the same.
