Will UNC Baseball Make 2026 World Series Appearance?
This year's UNC baseball program ended in dramatic fashion. The Tar Heels and head Scott Forbes suffered a loss to the Arizona Wildcats after Game 3 of the Chapel Hill Super Regionals. Despite the home crowd advantage for Carolina, the Wildcats were able to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a three-run eighth inning — ultimately too much for the Tar Heels to erase.
North Carolina ended the regular season as the No. 1 team in all of college baseball, adding to that reputation by winning the ACC Championship inside of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park handing a loss to the Clemson Tigers by double-digts, 14-4. That championship victory was its first one since the 2022 season following the win against NC State, 9-5.
While this year's edition of the College World Series ended on June 22, a little under two weeks ago, with the LSU Tigers sweeping Coastal Carolina in the series, 2-0. The Tigers won Game 1 by a score of 1-0 before grabbing the trophy at the conclusion of its 5-3 victory in Game 2.
All things considered, D1Baseball went ahead and voted on who it thinks will be a part of the 2026 College World Series, UNC being one of the teams:
The Tar Heels will be returning a pitching trio of rising junior Jason DeCaro, future MLB Draft pick. Rising sophomore Walker McDuffie who had a stellar freshman season as a key arm out of the bullpen for Coach Forbes. Along with rising sophomore Ryan Lynch who made a name for himsefl being a solid Sunday guy, pitching in high-pressure situations for Carolina.
All-American Jake Knapp is out eligibility, and there's a great chance catcher Luke Stevenson will be off to the MLB Draft following a big sophomore year behind the plate as he batted .251 with 56 hits, scoring 61 runs. Not to mention, Stevenson led the team in homeruns with 19, displaying his power hitting capabilities.
There are about seven months until the next season begins, and Carolina's quest to return to the CWS sits on the table. Last year saw UNC punch its ticket to "The Greatest Show on Dirt," but Coach Forbes and his staff are adding players through the transfer portal to keep its high-level of play seen by fans the past two seasons.
Some time next year, we will see if D1Baseball's projections were correct.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!