Former Tar Heel Michael Busch Is Biggest All-Star Snub
Major League Baseball has announced the rosters for the 2025 All-Star Game and the name of former North Carolina Diamond Heels star Michael Busch's name was nowhere to be found.
Busch is having an incredible season in the North Side of Chicago. The Cubs first baseman is having an All-Star type season and it has gone unrecognized.
Currently, Busch is batting .297 at the break and has already poached 18 home runs, which is three short of his career, season high. He has driven in 56 runs and is doing big things in the middle third of the Cubs lineup.
He was recently named the National League Co-Player of the Week, but he was left off the All-Star roster. Something just does not add up.
Last week, Busch had 13 hits in 23 at bats. He hit three home runs which brought the fireworks on July 4. He also hit a three-run home run in his first at bat the next day.
All Busch needed this season was the chance to play every day and manager Craig Counsell has given him that. He now gets to show his wares each and every game.
The guys who were selected ahead of him are no slouches. Pete Alonso, Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson are deserving of their All-Star nods. However, statistically speaking, Busch is every bit as good as the rest of them. He should have had a position on the club somewhere.
There is a chance one of those guys back out of the game and Busch gets selected to replace them. Many times All-Stars opt out of playing in the game for various reasons.
When Busch came out of North Carolina, he did not have an easy path to the major leagues. He was traded to Chicago for two top prospects and some people were perturbed with the trade before the 2024 season. Chicago gave the Los Angeles Dodgers two top prospects for Busch.
The Cubs had to part with Jackson Ferris, who was one of the organization's top pitching prospects. They also surrendered outfielder Zyhir Hope as the other player in the deal. Although he was relatively unknown at the time, Hope has become the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect while Ferris is currently their top pitching prospect.
Busch is under contract in Chicago through the 2029 season. If he does not make the All-Star team this season, which it looks like he won't, he will certainly have plenty of opportunities to make the roster in the future.
