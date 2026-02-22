3 Keys for UNC in Hosting No. 21 Louisville Monday

The North Carolina Tar Heels earned a much-needed win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon, eventually running away with a 77-64 victory. It was a great result for the Tar Heels, who were desperate for a win, regardless of the opponent. Additionally, center Henri Veesaar returned to the lineup after missing the last two games.

However, North Carolina has a quick turnaround , as it will host the Louisville Cardinals at the Dean E. Smith Center on Monday night. The Cardinals also picked up a comfortable win on Saturday, defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 87-70.

With that being said, here are few keys to the game when North Carolina faces Louisville in less than 48 hours.

The Tar Heels' Ability to Contain Mikel Brown Jr.

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is potentially a disastrous matchup for North Carolina, as it has been exposed and dominated by prolific-scoring guards this season. The Cardinals' offense is predicated on guard play, Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell each average more than 18 points per game.

However, Brown Jr., who is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has been unstoppable over the last four games, averaging 30.5 points while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from beyond the arc.

If the Tar Heels' season-long woes against formidable guard play are transparent on Monday night, they will be facing an unfortunate fate.

Rebounding Battle

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) and center Henri Veesaar (13) react during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

North Carolina controlled the glass against Syracuse, outrebounding the Orange 35-28 in Saturday's road win. That factor will be monumental, as the Tar Heels must limit the Cardinals' second-chance opportunities.

With how efficient Brown Jr. is shooting the basketball right now, North Carolina cannot afford to give the star point guard extra looks at the basket. If that ends up being the case, Louisville could run the Tar Heels out of the building.

The Cardinals will enter Monday's contest as a top-15 rebounding team in the country, which outranks the Tar Heels, who pride themselves on winning the rebounding battle.

North Carolina's Guard Play Must Be Present

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the Tar Heels' recent losses, their production and efficiency from the backcourt have been abysmal. In the losses against Miami and North Carolina State, Seth Trimble and Derek Dixon collectively shot 3-of-26 from the field, including 1-of-16 from three-point range.

If North Carolina falls short on Monday night, an indicator for that result could lie in the shooting department, specifically from the starting backcourt. Both those players need a strong start out of the games to maintain confidence in a hostile environment.

