UNC Freshman Caleb Wilson Speaks To Media for First Time
Freshman sensation Caleb Wilson spoke to the media in the press conference room at the Smith Center. Wilson talked about his time in the North Carolina program so far, how he's developed his game and what he does off the court.
Check out the video below to hear what he had to say!
Here is a partial transcript from his presser:
A couple of your teammates said that they didn't realize the passer that you were before they started playing with you. Is that something for you that you feel like you've kind of always had a natural feel for as far as just being able to kind of distribute?
For sure. You know, I played a lot of sports that required throwing. Growing up, I played baseball. I was a shortstop. I played pitcher. I played first. I played football. I played quarterback. So giving a ball and distributing has always been a part of what I've done in my entire life.
I always feel like I've been a kid when we did a passer, but I feel like the more I've learned, the more I've been able to understand basketball, not just who's guarding me, but who's around me, it's been able, it's been easier for me to make good decisions.
On if he considers himself a wing or a big man ...
I feel like basketball is kind of positionless at this point and especially the way I'm used in our system. I don't want to say I'm a four or three because like I feel like I do so much.
I feel like in whatever case needed to be, I'm going to be able to do what it takes. If I needed to just rebound the basketball, that's what I'll do. But I think I pass the ball just like a guard. I think I rebound like a four or five. And I think I'm athletic as a three, two or one. So I don't understand like the pin people in position.
I just feel like you just play what's needed to go, what's needed to happen. Basketball to me is a sport that's not predictable. It's not like football where if you're running back, this is all you're doing. I get a rebound, I push like a guard would. So it's hard to watch myself in.
On his work ethic ...
It kind of comes from my dad. My dad has always told me like it has to be a balance like you're saying. I love to have fun off the court, but that's not why I'm here. I'm here to make myself a legend here and win a bunch of games. So, I didn't commit to Carolina to come here and go to karaoke nights.
I came here to be a great basketball player. So, I do things that are kind of free mentally off the court because, you know, I feel like it definitely is important for you to have a mental balance. You can't put all your mental cards like in one deck. So, I try to do things that kind of take my mind off basketball, but it's hard for me to do it.
But it's good for me because, you know, the ball is going to stop bouncing one day. You want to have certain stuff that you can fall back on. But I just, I love basketball and I love the grind. I love seeing myself get better. So, that's really where that comes from.
What Does It Mean for Him to be Coached by a UNC Legend...
It means a lot, honestly. Coach, he's believed in me. He was one of the lead guys when I was being recruited. So, it definitely means a lot. And I feel like he's pushing me every day to be better. And we talk after every practice and we watch film together. So, it means a lot to be pushed by a legend because I know he did some legendary things when he was here.
