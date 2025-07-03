Former Tar Heels Greats Show Basketball Team How It's Done
It is no secret the North Carolina Tar Heels have a long, diverse list of players who have gone on to fame and fortune in the NBA. Some of those current NBA stars returned to Chapel Hill this week to play some ball with this year's squad.
Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Cam Johnson, who was traded by the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, ran the full court with the student-athletes and put on a clinic. He played a few games before finally hitting the showers and leaving the gym.
The university published photos of the workouts on their social media feed. Aside from Johnson, Justin Jackson, Luke Maye and others wearing powder blue North Carolina practice uniforms got together and hooped it up on the court.
Johnson was a member of the Pittsburgh Panthers for three years before transfering to Chapel Hill. He played on the 2017-2018 team that lost the ACC Championship Game and bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round. That team lost to Texas A&M.
Johnson had a great fifth-year for the Tar Heels. He really put his game together and became a solid candidate to turn pro. He averaged 16.9 points on 50.5 percent shooting. He also shot a blistering 45.7 percent from behind the arc. He would eventually become a lottery pick as he was selected 11th by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jackson played at North Carolina in 2015 and continued through 2017. He set foot on campus as one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country. He ended up starting 114 games during his three-season tenure. He won an ACC Championship and the Tar Heels reached the National Final against Villanova. For those who care to remember, it was the last shot that did the Tar Heels in as they were heartbroken at the end.
His final season in Chapel Hill separated him from his peers. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American. He was the leading scorer on the team at 18.3 points. This time Jackson and the Tar Heels would not be defeated in the National Final. He scored 16 points and put the team on his back as North Carolina defeated Gonzaga to win the title. It was head coach Roy Williams' third national title.
As for Maye, he has made a name for himself overseas. He is one of the best players to come out of North Carolina over the last 10 years. He averaged a double-double in every game his junior year as the Tar Heels reached the Sweet 16.
