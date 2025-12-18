Heat vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 18
The Miami Heat are looking to get back on track when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
Miami has lost five straight games and six of seven to fall to 14-12 on the season, and the Heat are just 4-8 on the road.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn is playing its best basketball of the season with four wins in its last six games, including a 127-82 win over the Bucks on Sunday.
The Nets are still 7-18, though, and just 3-10 at home.
The oddsmakers have the Heat as road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Heat vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Heat -6.5 (-112)
- Nets +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Heat: -258
- Nets: +210
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Heat vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN-SU, YES
- Heat record: 14-12
- Nets record: 7-18
Heat vs. Nets Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – out
- Kasparas Jakucionis – available
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Pelle Larsson – out
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – available
- Jahmir Young – out
Nets Injury Report
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- E.J. Liddell – out
- Ben Saraf – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Nolan Traore – out
Heat vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Michael Porter Jr. OVER 25.5 Points (-116)
It’s Michael Porter Jr.’s team in Brooklyn as he leads the Nets with 25.6 points per game in 32.6 minutes. That’s good for 13th in the league overall, and he’s been heating up as of late.
Porter Jr. didn’t have a great game last time out, putting up just 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 of 7 from beyond the arc. That ended a streak of four straight games with at least 33 points for the forward, and I’m expecting him to get back to that level tonight at home.
The Heat have allowed a few small forwards to have big games recently, including 28 points from Brandon Ingram and a 32-point night for Franz Wagner. Look for Porter Jr. to bounce back at home tonight against Miami.
Heat vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
You have to take some risks at times in betting, and I think Brooklyn might be worth the risk tonight. The Nets are feeling good after Sunday’s blowout win over the Bucks and had three days off to get ready for this home matchup against the Heat.
On the flip side, Miami has been stewing in a five-game losing streak and had to head up to Brooklyn after a 106-96 home loss to the Raptors on Monday night.
The Heat were -5 favorites in that one, making it three straight losses in a row when favored: -8.5 to the Kings and -4.5 in Dallas.
Play the spread if you want the safer play, but I’ll take the Nets outright tonight.
Pick: Nets moneyline (+210)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.