Former Tar Heel: Cole Anthony and His Grizzlies Home
Cole Anthony finished his UNC basketball debut with 34 points and 11 rebounds against Notre Dame in Chapel Hill. He made his presence known to the college basketball world that he would be someone to keep in an eye throughout the season.
However, COVID-19 happened and the 2019-2020 year ended with no postseason in sight, but the Tar Heels did not exactly do enough to be included in the field — even if March Madness took place.
The team's record after it concluded? 14-19. It is arguably the worst season under former head coach Roy Williams in his 18-year span at UNC. The roster featured Armando Bacot, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce, Anthony Harris, Jeremiah Francis, and K.J. Smith, son of Kenny Smith.
GoHeels described Anthony's lone season in Chapel Hill, providing key details about his performances:
"Led Carolina in scoring at 18.5 points per game, the second-highest scoring average ever by a UNC freshman • Missed 11 games after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee on 12/16/19 • Did not play from the Wofford game on Dec. 15 through the NC State game in Raleigh on Jan. 27
• Scored in double figures in 19 of his 22 games with one 30-point game and eight others with 20 or more (five times with 25 or more, second most by a UNC freshman) • Four double-figure rebound games • Led UNC in scoring 13 times • Led Carolina in plus/minus with a plus 55 • Made multiple three-pointers 12 times with a high of seven at Syracuse • Made four or more threes five times
• Made 6 of 6 or better from the free throw line four times with a high of 14 for 14 against Boston College • Made 49 threes in 22 games (2.2 per game) • Had 88 assists and 77 turnovers (1.1) • Averaged 5.7 rebounds, highest in at least 50 years by a Tar Heel point guard • Two-time ACC Freshman of the Week (for his play vs. Notre Dame and UNCW in November and NC State and Syracuse in late February)
• ACC Player of the Week for his play against the Irish and UNCW • Became the first Tar Heel to score 25 or more points and have seven assists in back-to-back games (at Syracuse and vs. Wake Forest) • Played 30 or more minutes 20 times. "
Other than the numerous numbers and achievements he earned, the Portland, Oregon native was a part of the following honors following the 2019-2020 campaign included on GoHeels, too:
"Third-Team All-ACC
ACC All-Freshman Team
USBWA All-District III
Basketball Times Second-Team All-Freshman"
Aside from Anthony's personal accolades, he did face a knee injury that left him assisting and cheering his teammates from the bench for a good amount of time. But that missed time did not take away from him being a lottery pick — chosen with the 15th pick by the Orlando Magic. But after five seasons in Florida, he will be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies underneath head coach Taylor Jenkins after being traded for Desmond Bane.
In case you were not aware, Anthony is the son of former NBA player, Greg Anthony, who spent a chunk of his career in the New York Knicks organization. Plus, the Vancouver Grizzlies (the Memphis Grizzlies back then) Portland Trail Blazers, and others.
Out with the old, and in with the new, Anthony may find more success with his new squad.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!