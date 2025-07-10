Kenny “The Jet” Smith Visits UNC Men’s Basketball
Kenny Smith, also known as "The Jet," played in Chapel Hill under one of the best coaches in college basketball, Dean Smith. Smith played four seasons wearing a North Carolina jersey, averaging 12.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists during that time frame. His son, K.J. Smith, was a part of the basketball team for three years after his freshman season at the University of Pacific.
The Jet took a trip to Chapel Hill and advised Hubert Davis' fifth roster ahead of their first game on November 3 against Central Arkansas inside the Dean Dome. And what may seem to be the start of a "deep-run or bust" kind of year for Coach Davis, considering his fluctuating results when it comes to the postseason.
The UNC men's basketball account shared a post of the behind scenes on Instagram:
In my opinion, the shot of Smith talking to the entire roster is the best viewpoint, engaging with all members of the roster sitting along the sidelines. And the opportunity for the guards (Kyan Evans, Seth Trimble, Luka Bogavac, Jaydon Young, Jonathan Powell) to receive wisdom on top of their years in the college game.
Especially the freshman, Derek Dixon, and Isaiah Denis, who are stepping into the spotlight that UNC basketball has to offer.
This roster composition would be one that Smith may have thrived in if he were a player in this day and age. A team that has versatility at each position, height, length, and plenty of shooters — his assist total would be more than just six per game (hard to imagine otherwise).
Smith is a someone who played under Coach Smith, a bright mind in the basketball world, well-respected, and planted an identity in UNC basketball.
From the scrimmages that feature previous Tar Heels each summer to small gestures of talking to the team during practice, UNC exudes its brand of "Carolina Family." It is an important aspect that draws potential recruits to the program and aids the camaraderie.
Maybe in a few months, players will be sharing information with journalists in the locker room about Smith's appearance in Chapel Hill, acknowledging how his insight into the game helped their performance on the parquet (the Roy Williams court).
It's the little things that build up and create success, this may ultimately be just that.
