Former Tar Heel: Day’Ron Sharpe's Memorable Tenure
Day'Ron Sharpe from Greenville, North Carolina, played during the notable pandemic season, 2020-2021, which happened to be former head coach Roy Williams' last year leading the program.
And Williams' retirement came out of nowhere, Sharpe still performed at a high level in what was his last year, too. During the 2021 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns selected Sharpe with the 29th pick, but he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, similar to recent Tar Heel Drake Powell in this year's event.
GoHeels gave thorough detail about Sharpe's one-and-done season in college:
"ACC All-Freshman team • Was second in the voting for ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year (Florida State’s Scottie Barnes won both) • Led the country in offensive rebound percentage (.183) and the ACC in offensive rebounds (3.4 per game) • Tied for the team lead in blocks (26), was second in rebounding (7.6), third in steals (23) and fourth in scoring (9.5)
• His 7.0 offensive rebounds per 40 minutes were the most in a season on record by any Tar Heel (Kennedy Meeks had 6.25 offensive rebounds per 40 minutes in 2016-17) • His 15.8 rebounds per 40 minutes were the second-highest on record in a season by a Tar Heel behind only Sean May’s 16.01 in 2004-05 • Led UNC with six defensive player of the game awards (Stanford, at NC State, at Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Louisville and Florida State in the ACC semifinals)
• Led UNC in scoring four times, including at home vs. Notre Dame (25), at Clemson (16), vs. Northeastern (15) and Louisville (21) • Averaged 10.0 points in ACC games • Eighth in the ACC in rebounding • Grabbed 44.5 percent of his rebounds on the offensive boards • Had five or more offensive rebounds seven times • Scored in double figures 12 times (two of last eight games) and had 10 or more boards eight times • Six double-doubles."
But before Sharpe made it to the collegiate level, he had a grand high school year, respectively, per GoHeels:
"Selected to play in the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit • Played his senior season for Coach Kevin Boyle at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. • Montverde went 26-0 and was ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps • Averaged 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior at Montverde • Previously played three seasons at South Central High School in Winterville, N.C., for Coach Chris Cherry
• Won a state championship and was the MVP of the North Carolina 4A state tournament in 2019 • He averaged 16.5 points and 10.7 rebounds as South Central posted a 30-1 record • Averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a sophomore en route to a 27-1 record and a berth in the 4A state semifinals • Took part in the training camps for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team."
Through it all, Sharpe has had not too bad of an NBA career, finding his footing in Brooklyn. The six-foot-nine and 265 big averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists playing 18.1 minutes per game.
