ACC Matchups to Pay Attention to This Week for UNC Fans

With the non-conference portion of the season concluded, the North Carolina Tar Heels have constructed a 12-1 record heading into ACC play. In fact, conference play opens up this week, with the Tar Heels hosting the Florida State Seminoles at the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday night.

Obviously, North Carolina is not the only marquee team in the ACC that opens up its conference play this week. There are several games this week that affect the Tar Heels, and although the result of the games is not the end-all, be-all, there is certainly significance in specific matchups this week.

Let's take a look at which games to keep an eye on as the first week of ACC competition progresses.

Louisville at California

Dec 3, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr (0) dribbles around Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

It has been a strong start to the season for Louisville, which carries a 10-2 record into Tuesday's conference opener at California. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears are 12-1 and are currently on a nine-game winning streak, which dates back to mid-November.

A major storyline in this matchup is the health status of Louisville's star point guard, Mikel Brown Jr. The freshman guard has missed the last two games with a lower back injury he suffered in the 99-73 win over the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 13.

The 6-foot-5, 189-pound guard's absence has been evident, as the Cardinals lost 83-62 at Tennessee on Dec. 16. California has not faced a team this season with the talent and potential of Louisville, so this will be a good test for the Golden Bears.

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Dec 22, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) drives to the basket as American University Eagles guard Kade Sebastian (4) and Eagles forward Luke Brown (16) defend in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This could be the best game in the ACC slate this week, as both teams enter Thursday's contest with 11 wins. Virginia owns an 11-2 record, while Virginia Tech is 11-2.

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 21 in the country, with their most impressive win against the Texas Longhorns earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Hokies have not played against a formidable opponent up to this point of the season.

Regardless, this contest should be an entertaining battle between two in-state rivals.

Wake Forest at North Carolina State

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) and forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) high five during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

This is the most underrated matchup of the week, as both teams have quietly been compelling stories in the opening two months of the season. Each team owns a 9-4 record, and are looking to build momentum at the start of conference play.

Wake Forest pushed Michigan and Texas Tech to the brink, losing by one point to each top-ranked team. North Carolina State are headlined by Texas Tech transfer, Darrion Williams, who leads the team with 14.8 points 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

