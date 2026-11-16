UNC Basketball Faces Unwanted Twist in Heated Recruiting Battle
In this story:
Tar Heel fans, I may have jinxed us.
Yesterday, I put out an article detailing three recruits we could see in Chapel Hill next season, with one of the three being Serbian wing Matija Lukic. With Michael Malone’s connections to international players, particularly Serbians, it seemed like a home run for both sides, and it seems like that's what just about every fan and analyst surrounding North Carolina believed as well.
Worst Possible Scenario
However, less than 24 hours after believing Lukic would come to UNC, he received a crystal ball to the worst possible suitor, the school down the street. Duke landed a crystal ball via 247Sports rated at 60% confidence, which isn’t enough to call it a done deal, but enough to give Tar Heels fans quite a bit of worry as we near a potential commitment announcement.
Though the steam has picked up on Lukic to land in Durham, it doesn’t make a ton of sense why. As I mentioned in the previous article, Lukic would likely be hard-pressed to find the same level of playing time at Duke as he would at Carolina next season, as the Blue Devils should have many returning players on the wing. If he instead chose UNC, you would have to imagine he would, at the very least, receive starter minutes.
The Waiting Game
It seems now that UNC fans and Duke fans have something in common, as they both will wait eagerly on the edge of their seats to hear where Lukic will ultimately decide to attend. Right now, the signs point to Duke, but that doesn’t mean anything is set in stone. Crystal balls have been wrong before, and many Tar Heel fans will be hoping that’s the case in this situation.
Even if UNC doesn’t manage to land Lukic, I do believe that Michael Malone and the Heels still have a chance to push for the No. 1 recruiting rank, depending on the results of many of their other targets. 5-star elite prospect CJ Rosser is the name to watch of the bunch, as he has continually been connected to the program for quite some time.
It’s not the end of the world, yet it does sting to potentially lose out on a fantastic international recruit, and to Duke of all places. For now, Tar Heels fans will have to hope and pray that Lukic ultimately decides to make the right decision.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.