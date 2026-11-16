UNC Basketball Faces Unwanted Twist in Heated Recruiting Battle

Tar Heel fans, I may have jinxed us.

Yesterday, I put out an article detailing three recruits we could see in Chapel Hill next season, with one of the three being Serbian wing Matija Lukic. With Michael Malone’s connections to international players, particularly Serbians, it seemed like a home run for both sides, and it seems like that's what just about every fan and analyst surrounding North Carolina believed as well.

Worst Possible Scenario

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his players during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, less than 24 hours after believing Lukic would come to UNC, he received a crystal ball to the worst possible suitor, the school down the street. Duke landed a crystal ball via 247Sports rated at 60% confidence, which isn’t enough to call it a done deal, but enough to give Tar Heels fans quite a bit of worry as we near a potential commitment announcement.

Though the steam has picked up on Lukic to land in Durham, it doesn’t make a ton of sense why. As I mentioned in the previous article, Lukic would likely be hard-pressed to find the same level of playing time at Duke as he would at Carolina next season, as the Blue Devils should have many returning players on the wing. If he instead chose UNC, you would have to imagine he would, at the very least, receive starter minutes.

The Waiting Game

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems now that UNC fans and Duke fans have something in common, as they both will wait eagerly on the edge of their seats to hear where Lukic will ultimately decide to attend. Right now, the signs point to Duke, but that doesn’t mean anything is set in stone. Crystal balls have been wrong before, and many Tar Heel fans will be hoping that’s the case in this situation.

Even if UNC doesn’t manage to land Lukic, I do believe that Michael Malone and the Heels still have a chance to push for the No. 1 recruiting rank, depending on the results of many of their other targets. 5-star elite prospect CJ Rosser is the name to watch of the bunch, as he has continually been connected to the program for quite some time.

It’s not the end of the world, yet it does sting to potentially lose out on a fantastic international recruit, and to Duke of all places. For now, Tar Heels fans will have to hope and pray that Lukic ultimately decides to make the right decision.