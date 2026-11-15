3 Recruits Trending Toward UNC Basketball During Early Signing Week

The early signing window officially opened on Nov. 11, and the Tar Heels have a list of candidates they seem to be in the lead for. While it’s still unknown who will sign this week as opposed to waiting it out, we do know which recruits to watch as they near a potential commitment.

CJ Rosser

CJ Rosser’s recruitment has been one of the busiest so far this recruiting cycle, but I do believe he will become a Tar Heel when it’s all said and done. There has been buzz that Rosser is nearing a commitment, and if that’s the case, North Carolina seems to be in a favorable position.

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Arkansas and Kentucky generated buzz for quite some time, but from what I have heard, it seems that North Carolina is closing in on putting an end to any rumors regarding Rosser’s future. With Demarcus Henry already in hand for the Tar Heels, landing Rosser, who is arguably the best player in the entire class of 2027 , will give UNC a strong case for having the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Matija Lukic

The reports between elite Serbian prospect Matija Lukic and North Carolina have been very strong, but it seems like it will come down to a two-man race between the best rivalry in the sport, UNC and Duke.

Duke has begun to pick up steam recently, but you have to imagine that, with the build of the Blue Devils roster compared to Carolina, it would make much more sense for the Serbian to land with Michael Malone and the Tar Heels.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils are unfortunately one of the deepest rosters in basketball this season, and you have to imagine they will have plenty of returners to give Duke a crowded room on the wing fighting for playing time.

On the other hand, Lukic would be a very likely starter at North Carolina and, at the very least, would get significant minutes next season under Malone. Not to mention, Malone’s connection with international players, especially Serbians, should be another point of emphasis in Lukic’s decision.

Jalen Davis

It’s been tough to nail down exactly where Davis’s status lies , but I do believe he would be a UNC lean if he decided today. There’s been no word on when we can expect a commitment, but we do know the four finalists in the picture.

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis (10) reacts as the buzzer sounds and they win the state championship 45-43 over R.A. Long in Yakima on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington, UCLA, Gonzaga, and North Carolina are the only teams left in contention for the elite combo guard. Being from Bremerton, Washington, it makes recruiting Davis much easier for the opposing three schools in the recruitment battle, yet North Carolina still seems to be in the lead.

Davis had reportedly planned to make a trip back to Chapel Hill on an unofficial visit following his Gonzaga visit on Nov. 7, and if that does happen, his chances of landing with Malone should become stronger.

While I believe all three of these prospects lean in favor of North Carolina, it does not mean things cannot change. Recruiting is an extremely complicated game, and we've seen things change like the wind, no matter the prospect.