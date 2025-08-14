How Does UNC Men's Hoops Compare to Duke, NC State?
The UNC men's basketball program will be led by a fifth-year Head Coach Hubert Davis, who is also entering a "deep run or bust" situation, to put it simply. North Carolina has had varying results during the postseason over the years since the beginning of Coach Davis' job.
From making the national championship (2021-2022) and reaching the Sweet 16 (2023-2024), but then missing the NCAAT completely (2022-2023) and getting knocked out of the first round (2024-2025), the results have been alternating, and if the trend continues then North Carolina will have a positive outcome during the next year's edition of March Madness.
As the new season has some way to go still, how does UNC compare to its fellow Triangle opponents? How does this roster of Tar Heels fair against what Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer and NC State Will Wade have compiled for their teams?
Coach Davis' team this fall brings in the largest number of new faces compared to his past first four seasons. General Manager Jim Tanner has played his part in collecting the right players to suit up in Chapel Hill through the transfer portal, as the following players are now a Tar Heel: Kyan Evans (Colorado State), Luka Bogavac (SC Derby), Jarin Stevenson (Alabama), Henri Veesaar (Arizona), Jaydon Young (Virginia Tech) and Ivan Matlekovic (High Point).
Then, if you want to add the three freshmen and the return of Zayden High after spending time away from the team, that makes 10 new players for Coach Davis to make decisions around.
What About Duke & NC State?
For NC State, the Wolfpack have added new faces to its roster through the transfer portal, following a mass overhaul, not to mention the addition of Will Wade as the program's head coach now, following his time at McNeese State. Former Tar Heel Ven-Allen Lubin will now play in Raleigh, alongside Colt Langdon (Butler), Terrance Arceneaux (Kentucky), Darrion Williams (Texas Tech), Quadir Copeland (McNeese State), Alyn Breed (McNeese State), Tre Holloman (Michigan State) and Jerry Deng (Florida State).
Coach Wade has made huge impacts at all of his previous coaching stops, whether it be LSU seasons ago or just last season, coaching the Cowboys past Clemson as a 12-seed. And on a broader note, his being at NC State gives the program a completely new start, and arguably a better chance at being competitive than before.
Then, there is Duke, UNC's rival who spans not to far from its campus in Chapel Hill. Head Coaah Jon Scheyer's team did not experience turnover this offseason to the transfer portal, but instead this year's NBA Draft with Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James and Cooper Flag being selected through the two rounds of the event.
However, the program adds the Boozer brothers, Cameron and Cayden, sons of former Blue Devil Carlos Boozer. And returns Caleb Foster and Isaiah Evans for their junior and sophomore years, respectively.
Both NC State & Duke will be great matchups for North Carolina, and it will be interesting to see how all three compete during the non-conference part of the schedule once the season returns.
