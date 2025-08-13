How Versatile Is Hubert Davis’ Team for 2025-2026 Campaign?
As seen in the today's day and age of the NBA, the natural positions of point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward and center seem to be no more. The entrance of positionless basketball has found its way into a sport that has been going on for what feels like years on end. Yes, there are still the traditional point guards, whether the player is a more of a scorer or a pass-first type, then shooting guards for those who can get a basketball when called upon by the head coach, and centers with the ability to get rebounds and more.
For Head Coach Hubert Davis and his team this coming 2025-2026 season, the Tar Heels may be versatile in a lot of ways. One example could be five-star freshman Caleb Wilson starting at the power forward position, or the "four-spot," but could then also be slotted in at the wing or maybe in the center position for small-ball play.
Just like that one player placed into three different roles. Another example is seniorSeth Trimble playing at the point guard, shooting guard, wing or even the power foward position (when needed) — his athleticism and rebounding skills allow him to hang up front with opposing big men.
I would not be surprised if there will be a lot of different lineups played as the personnel certainly allows it.
How Important Is Versatility Going To Be?
Versatility is what I think will set UNC a part from the rest of the ACC. Coach Davis will be able to manage rotations, situational moments, and matchups a lot easier than in years past because of the depth, length and height this roster possesses. Opposing teams may have trouble scheming on the defensive end due to the amount of possible lineups that can come out of timeouts, after the first free throw or whatever the moment may be.
The uniqueness of North Carolina's roster may go a long way when it comes to wins a losses. Picture a lineup of Luka Bogavac, Trimble, Wilson, Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesaar. That may not be the starting lineup, but it could be something Tar Heel fans see on the hardwood floor.
It will be interesting to see the kinds of combinations thrown out — ones that are productive and cohesive for Coach Davis and his staff.
