Luka Bogavac, the Tar Heels' X-Factor
Head Coach Hubert Davis will have Luka Bogavac, an international player, to put on the court during the 2025-2026 campaign, assuming the NCAA clearance gets a green light.
Bogavac played for SC Derby in Podgorica, Montenegro, last season before deciding to join the Tar Heels this offseason. And arguably, he may be the best player within the incoming transfer portal class for Coach Davis in what is about to be year No. 5, which says a lot because he and General Manager Jim Tanner were able to land a good amount of talented names.
Is Bogavac an X-factor though? He potentially may be, as his shooting splits sit at 45/39/87, scoring 14.9 points per game along with three rebounds and two assists too. The way he can score the basketball comes in a variety of ways whether it is off a screen — working his defender, running in transition, spotting up, or even in an iso situation, Bogavac has a lot of tools for Coach Davis to scheme around within the offense.
Like I have said before, he seems to be the kind of player who you would draw a shot up for out of a timeout, especially during moments when UNC needs a basket and is in the middle of a drought. A set play for Bogavac could do the trick and pull them right back in the contest.
The Importance of Luka Bogavac's Shooting
There was only one player who shot above 40% from beyond the arc last season, as Jae'Lyn Withers was able to connect a good bit from distance. However, his attempts per game landed in the 1.1-2.4 range, in comparison to Bogavac's where he had 5.3 attempts, respectively. The six-foot-five guard, 21-year-old is a shooter that can open up lanes for guards, and hold defenders honest when a play on the block unfolds.
Imagine this: Caleb Wilson has the ball on the block for a possible fadeaway, going one-on-one, but then Bogavac is the nearest teammate on the floor, either Wilson continues to work his matchup or kicks it out to Bogavac for a three-point attempt. But it would be hard for the opposing team to double-team off a high-percentage shooter.
Coach Davis and the staff will be able to strategize and learn more about the newcomer when he makes it to campus. But this is why Bogavac stands as an X-factor heading into the 2025-2026 campaign.
