Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels' Path to National Championship
UNC men's basketball and its seventh banner.
If you take a step back and look at history, the Tar Heels could have earned their seventh national championship a while ago. Hubert Davis' first season as the head coach came 20 minutes away from making history, but North Carolina was unable to hold its ground against the Kansas Jayhawks. Then, in 2016, following Marcus Paige's acrobatic shot, tied the game up, but then Villanova's Kris Jenkins broke the hearts of many North Carolina fans moments after.
The outcome of those two games was close to ending in UNC's favor, becoming banners No. 7 and No. 8, and then the basketball discussion may be a whole lot different these days. But the reality of it all is that Coach Davis and his players are chasing the program's seventh banner, and the roster at bay may have what it takes to raise the trophy on the final Monday night of the season next year.
Keys to UNC's Seventh Banner
The offensive system will be key for Coach Davis and his staff to figure out. His player personnel is arguably one of the best since taking over. Kyan Evan's scoring ability as possibly the lead guard, Luka Bogavac (his NCAA clearance needs to be situated) can shoot the ball at a high clip, Seth Trimble will be Seth Trimble, then adding Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar as the big men, a position UNC lacked greatly last season, changes the dynamic positively.
Coach Davis spent time in the NBA, and has preached about having space on the floor, allowing guards to operate with dribble penetration, along with the big men operating on the block unbothered by any help-side defense (assuming that defender is guarding a shooter).
Defense, per usual, will be a necessity, and with a guy like Veesaar who stands at seven feet, his presence will be an anchor to the other four guys out on the floor — opposing guards may run into trouble with him down there in the paint. Trimble holds it down along the perimeter, normally tasked with the best player on the other side of the sidelines, and the rest of the backcourt has the length and height to switch effectively, something Coach Davis likes to do as seen in previous seasons.
The non-conference schedule will be a good measuring stick to judge the kind of team UNC has, but execution is what it will take for the seventh banner to be placed inside the Dean E. Smith Center.
