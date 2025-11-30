Hubert Davis Reflects on North Carolina's Loss to Michigan State
It was not the result the North Carolina Tar Heels were hoping for when they battled the Michigan State Spartans in the Fort Myers Tip-off on Thanksgiving Day.
North Carolina stuck around for the majority of the contest, but a lackluster stretch in the second half allowed the Spartans to pull away late. Michigan State would construct a 21-8 run to cement its victory, defeating the Tar Heels 74-58.
While speaking with the media during this postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis went into depth about his team holding up against Michigan State.
Davis' Thoughts
- "One of the things we've talked about is when we get to that level that we're playing at on both ends of the floor, we have to sustain it. You don't have to be perfect, but you have to have longer periods of sustained play."
- "It comes down to discipline and details," Davis continued. "They got 46 points in the paint. Defending without fouling. Loose balls. Offensive rebounds — they got twelve. And offensively, executing. I felt like we had open shots from the perimeter and we didn't shoot the ball very well."
The Tar Heels jumped out of the gate with great energy, which Michigan State's head coach, Tom Izzo, acknowledged in his postgame press conference. Davis was asked if fatigue played a role in his team slowing down in the latter half of the game.
- "Maybe. We knew it was going to be a physical game, and I felt like we met that challenge early," Davis responded. "It just goes back to sustaining it. You can reach that level of physicality and execution, but you have to be consistent for long periods of time, and we weren't where we needed to be to win a game like this."
Bench production was non-existent for North Carolina, as Jonathan Powell and Zayden High combined for five points and nine rebounds while collectively shooting two-for-seven from the field. However, Davis did not blame the bench contributions for the loss.
- "I wouldn't single out the bench," Davis said. "North Carolina is North Carolina — we're all a team. In order for us to win tonight, we needed to be better on both ends."
- "We were fifth in the country in field-goal percentage defense coming in," Davis said. "They shot 51%. That just won't work. And our struggles shooting from the perimeter. There are a number of things we have to clean up, and that comes from everybody."
North Carolina will have extended time off with no game this weekend. The coaching staff and players will be given extra time to assess and clean up where they fell short before heading to Rupp Arena to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!