UNC Men’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Kansas
Dating back to April 4, 2022, the Kansas Jayhawks are on a two-game winning streak against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Then, it was Head Coach Hubert Davis' first season and now, in what is about to be his fifth season, Kansas will once again be an opponent on schedule, this time around in the Dean E. Smith Center in front of Tar Heel fans.
The game is part of a home-and-home deal the two schools made with each other, as last season, in UNC's second game of the year during the 2024-2025 campaign, suffered another nail-biting loss to Bill Self's team, 92-89.
Former UNC point guard Elliot Cadeau took the final shot of the game, a three-pointer, along the right side of the arc after bringing the ball up the court after Hunter Dickinson's missed free throw attempt, but his shot bounced off the rim as time expired. The entire Allen Fieldhouse exploded afterward, cheering on the Jayhawks.
UNC will have a chance to rewrite a different kind of ending than the last time matchups against Kansas, as on November 7 in Chapel Hill, the two teams will meet once more. Coach Davis will have an experienced Seth Trimble, plus Colorado State transfer guard Kyan Evans, a five-star phenom in Caleb Wilson, then seven-foot Henri Veesaar from Arizona, plus tons of depth, unlike last year's roster. And if all goes well with the NCAA clearance, international player Luka Bogavac will be in the mix as well.
How Did Kansas Perform Last Season?
Coach Self's team went 21-13 by the end of the 2024-2025 season, going 11-9 in the Big 12. Some other notable wins for the team came against Michigan State, Duke, NC State, Iowa State and Arizona. However, Kansas was bounced out of the first round as a seven-seed against Arkansas, 79-72.
This coming season, Kansas brings in freshman Bryson Tiller and Darryn Peterson, two notable freshmen in the Class of 2025. Coach Self also returns Flory Bidgunga, too. But there will be no more Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo, KJ Adams or Darren Harris Jr. Guys will have to fill into new roles, but this team will be led by Peterson, a potential lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.
Yet again, the Tar Heels will be challenged by Kansas, but this time, Coach Davis will have the kind of personnel capable of facing strong opponents, having talent, experience and height.
