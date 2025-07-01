Seth Trimble’s Impact as a Senior Guard
Seth Trimble joined North Carolina the year after the infamous 2022 NCAA Tournament run that saw a first-year Hubert Davis coach in the national championship against the Kansas Jayhawks and an experienced Bill Self. The quest for redemption after UNC letting go of a 15-point halftime lead on the biggest stage of college basketball was sought out, but in the end, Trimble's freshman year ended in missing March Madness.
It was a whole 180-degree flip from what happened a season prior.
Fast forward, and Trimble will be the only returning player from the 2024-25 campaign. The roster is going through a revamp with faces coming and going. His experience is going to be crucial to lead Carolina to success. And for that matter, his numbers have continued to increase year-to-year, averaging 1.8 points per game, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists as a freshman to 11.6 points, five rebounds, and 1.3 assists as a junior.
Trimble's best performance came in the first game of the Maui Invitational on Monday, November 25, 2024. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native scored 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out four assists against the Dayton Flyers.
In that game, North Carolina ended the first half down by 18 points, as the score stood at 51-33. Then, the crowd in Hawaii watched a roaring comeback by Trimble and the Tar Heels, who ultimately finished off the game with a two-point victory, 92-90.
If the numbers continue heading in the right direction, Trimble's production should be at his best as a senior guard. However, one cause for concern is his three-point shooting, a stat that marked at 26.6% this past season. This offseason is a chance for Trimble to work on his jumpshot, gain more reps, and dial in once non-conference play arrives.
Fortunately, Coach Davis and staff has created a roster that compliments Trimble's game well. He will be around shooters, alleviating any defensive pressure who dares to collapse the paint. His decision making will be tested, without a doubt.
There are a lot of expectations for Carolina to do well and make a deep run once March Madness rolls around. Trimble, as an experienced Tar Heel who has seen plenty of ups and downs, will be there to lead the way for the younger guys and transfers coming from other top programs.
All eyes will be on Trimble to succeed, and increase his shooting percentage, but his senior status has set him up well.
