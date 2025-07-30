UNC Hosts Elite Prospect Amid International Recruiting Boom
North Carolina continues to stay in the recruiting spotlight—and that’s great news for Tar Heel fans.
According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, international prospect Sayon Keita is making a whirlwind tour of six blue blood programs in six days. One of those stops includes Chapel Hill. The 7-foot standout will visit UNC on Aug. 1, his second-to-last stop before wrapping up his tour at UConn on Aug. 2. Keita already visited Kansas and Indiana on July 28–29, with trips to Kentucky on July 30 and Duke on July 31 also on the schedule.
This is on point as there is an influx of international basketball players into U.S. college programs has grown in recent years, fueled in large part by the rise of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities since the NCAA lifted restrictions in 2021.
Historically, many elite international prospects opted to remain in their home countries, where they could earn immediate salaries by turning professional. But the chance to secure NIL deals while playing college basketball in the United States has reshaped that dynamic. For many, it’s no longer just about getting paid — it’s about acclimating to American culture, raising their NBA stock and competing against top-level talent on a prominent stage.
North Carolina recently dipped their fingers in the Europan waters and managed to get Luka Bogavac.
Expect Keita’s name to surface frequently in the coming months. The Mali native may reclassify to the 2026 class, though even if he does, he’s expected to remain the top international prospect.
Keita is an elite defender with a rare combination of size, length and athleticism that allows him to impact both ends of the floor. He’s highly effective in pick-and-roll situations, often finishing plays with alley-oops set up by well-timed screens. His highlight tape features plenty of explosive finishes and rim protection.
He impressed scouts at both the NBPA Top 100 Camp and NBA Academy Games, averaging 13.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and four blocks per game.
Keita made his professional debut in March 2025 while playing for FC Barcelona B, earning his first minutes with the senior team in an ACB League victory over CB Breogán at Palau Blaugrana. Injuries to Barcelona’s first-team roster opened the door for multiple EuroLeague call-ups during the 2024–25 season.
While Keita’s potential is undeniable, his game remains raw. At just 17 years old, he’s still learning how to fully utilize his 7-foot, 215-pound frame. He’s shown flashes of scoring ability with his back to the basket—most notably a developing right hook—and has intriguing upside as a vertical spacer and shot blocker.
