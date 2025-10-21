UNC Targets Five-Star PG In Class of 2027
North Carolina's mens basketball program has always been held to the highest standard. After bringing in Caleb Wilson for the Class of 2025, all eyes are on the Tar Heels upcoming campaign. They enter the season ranked No. 25 as HC Hubert Davis looks to once again be the ACC Coach of the Year.
One of the biggest aspects of coaching is recruiting. At the college level, if a coach isn't able to make people want to play for him, they likely aren't going to cut it. Davis did not have an easy task filling the void of Roy Williams, but he's done a stellar job to build the program back up and do so under his own identity.
That's where five-star point guard Nasir Anderson comes into the mix. For a college basketball coach, there are no days off. The Class of 2025 matters just as much as the Class of 2027 and beyond. Davis's Class of 2026 is still taking shape, but at the same time, he's looking ahead to the 2027 season.
Five-Star PG Nasir Anderson is One of UNC's Top Class of 2027 Targets
Anderson, who has offers from the likes of Kentucky, Maryland, Louisville, Georgia, and Missouri, has been getting offers thrown his way since the summer of 2024. Davis would love for his Class of 2027 to be headlined by the No. 9 overall player.
Prolific Prep High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is where Anderson has made his name known. The 6'4'' 205-pound guard is a true five-star recruit and has been for quite some time. With all eyes on Anderson, Davis knows that being persistent is one of the main ways he'll be able to bring the Florida native to North Carolina.
Anderson Comments On His Relationship With UNC
"Coach (Marcus) Paige has been checking up on me, making sure everything is good and that I’m still being humble," Anderson said. "With all the early success I’ve had, just telling me to keep my head down and keep working. And we will talk about recruitment a little later on."
Anderson continued, "Coach Paige and Coach Davis do a good job staying in contact with me, checking up on me weekly. Right now, they are more focused on the 2026 class, so the recruitment hasn’t been that strong, but I feel like next year it will start to ramp up.”
At this stage, UNC has their eye on quite a few Class of '27 players. Anderson, who remains the priority, joins a potential class featuring Obinna Ekezie Jr, Seyon Keita, LJ Smith, King Gibson, CJ Rosser, and Jordan Page.
