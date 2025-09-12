Ball-Handlers Not an Issue for UNC, Hubert Davis
The UNC men's basketball roster for Head Coach Hubert Davis and his staff has quite the frontcourt heading into what some could say is a pivotal year for the program — considering the amount of success it has had the past four years from making the national championship, being named the ACC regular-season champions during the 2023-2024 season and making the Sweet 16 the same year, too.
However, it has not always done well either — missing the NCAAT, and as of earlier this year, falling to the hands of Ole Miss in the Round of 64. With that said, one of the reasons North Carolina has had success is because of its ability to take care of the basketball and have multiple players on the ball and bring it up court. Whether it was former Tar Heels Coby White, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Elliot Cadeau, or Ian Jackson, the Tar Heels were able to control the tempo of the game.
Colorado State transfer guard Kyan Evans is the latest player to be projected as UNC's next point guard, but besides him, the roster boasts a handful of players who can also play on the ball, too.
- "To be honest, we're not really sure yet," Evans said on the ball-handling situation during his press conference this week. "I think I'm a point guard. So, I'm going to do what a point guard does and I'm going to handle the ball. But I think they'll handle the ball as well. And I think HD is just going to put us in the best position to be successful. And whatever that is, I don't know what it looks like now. But I think we'll all be pretty good at it and we'll excel at it."
Senior Seth Trimble and international player Luka Bogavac are the other two presumed players to have the responsibility of running the show, then there is also Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young, as well as freshmen Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis, too.
Hubert Davis Comments on His Group of Ball-Handlers
The former player, assistant coach and now head coach, Hubert Davis, spoke about the situation in his press conference. As a guard himself, who has played in college and the NBA, he knows how crucial each possession of a game is, hence the emphasis to fulfill that need over the offseason, especially with the amount of turnover, and more importantly, who left, too.
- "I don't know if I can definitively answer that question now," Davis said to the media last week. "But what I do like is we have a number of guys that can handle the basketball, and that's something that I've always said that I want. I want as many ball handlers as possible that not only can create plays for themselves, but for teammates."
- "One, that helps us," Davis added. "We very rarely get pressed because we have got a number of guys that can handle the basketball and can't get taken out of our offense, because we have a number of guys that can start and finish the play. And so this year, obviously not having RJ and Elliot, it gives an opportunity for other guys to be able to step up in that role, and I'm really excited about that."
Trimble has always played more of an off-ball role through his first three years in Chapel Hill, either spotting up in the corner or catching the ball and driving toward the paint to make a play, using his athleticism and soaring abilities to go above the rim.
Bogavac, while playing overseas, has experience running the show, despite also being a reliable threat from beyond the arc. Those two, alongside Evans, give Davis a three-guard lineup for a second year (Davis, Cadeau and Jackson last year) in a row.
With the new season beginning on November 3, UNC could finish the season as one of the best rosters Coach Davis has had compared to his first few years as the head coach. However, the postseason outcome will be the best determining factor to decide whether or not it becomes a reality.
