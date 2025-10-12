UNC Could Be a Sneaky Team Down the Stretch
Here is a partial Seth Trimble's presser at ACC Tipoff on Oct. 7:
THE MODERATOR: Thank you, Coach. We'll spend a few minutes with Seth. Q. Seth, how effective has the defense been in your opinion so far this season? SETH TRIMBLE: Super effective. Henri and I the other day were actually talking about, like, how good it was or what we just weren't able to get on the offensive end, but we really came to the conclusion that our defense has been really effective all summer long, but especially this preseason.
We're coming along together. We're starting to talk more. We're starting to really just dive in on what our coaches are continuing to teach us. I think everybody is on the same page now and it's going a long way.
Q. With you being a senior guard for the Heels and you are one of the leaders of the squad? What is something you do being one of the leaders of the Tar Heels to keep the team intact and be successful? And what's a part of your game that a lot of people don't give you credit for that annoys you?
SETH TRIMBLE: I think the biggest thing is continuing to preach on the foundations that our coaches teach us on the traditions here at North Carolina. Just about all that, continuing to remind everybody how important it is to wear this jersey and how important it is to play for each other and how important it is just to represent the history that's come through here.
I think that gives us enough motivation as it is and plays a huge part in our will and want to play basketball. About what others don't know about me, I don't really know. I couldn't really tell you. In the last couple of years it's been a huge goal of mine to, sorry, but ignore you guys and ignore everybody else. I think I've done a really good job of doing it. I'm just going to continue to play basketball and do what he asks me to do.
Q. Seth, part of good culture is having fun. We saw you do that on stage here with your coach. What's it like being around him on and off the court, and just what that relationship truly is in a world that values transaction right now more than relationships, what's it like having a coach like Hubert Davis?
SETH TRIMBLE: It's super cool. It's a blessing, because it's not every program, it's not every place, it's not every level where you have a coach who truly cares for you, not just on the court, but off the court. We can go to H.D. about anything. We could go tell him some boring life story, and he's fully invested in it.
We can go tell him about who we just met or whatever it is. We can go and have that relationship with him and build that from there. I mean, it's amazing, because once it gets on the court and we know we've built that off the court, I know he knows me, I know him. There's even more trust there on the court, so it makes it even easier.
