Tar Heels Enter Race for Explosive 2026 Wing Prospect
North Carolina does not have a commit yet in the recruiting cycle but they have been very active throughout the offseason.
Maximo Adams, one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class of 2026, received an offer from North Carolina on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, has been piling up offers throughout July. A four-star recruit, Adams is ranked No. 40 nationally and No. 6 in California.
Since the beginning of July, Adams has picked up offers from more than15 different schools. He has picked offers from notable schools such as Alabama, Houston, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State, Purdue and UCLA.
Adams comes from a basketball family. His father, Marcus, played at UNLV, and his older brother, Marcus Adams Jr., averaged 16.1 points per game at Cal State Northridge last season before transferring to Arizona State.
Going into the summer, Adams was unranked and was coming off a knee injury that caused him to miss most of the grassroots season last year, which is one of the few times coaches can scout in a game setting.
However, he is healthy this summer and is going through a tear in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Circuit, which can be attributed to his sharp rise in the recruiting rankings.
As of July 20, Adams is averaging a double-double. He is leading the EYBL in rebounding (12.4 rebounds per game) and is fourth in scoring (21.9 points per game) while playing for the Vegas Elite.
Adams averaged 18.8 points (51.4 FG%, 85.7 FT%, 40% 3pt), 10.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game with Vegas Elite at Peach Jam. His best game at Peach Jam came against Drive Nation in a 76-59 victory. Adams racked up a double-double with 26 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Earlier in the circuit, Adams went on a five-game stretch where he averaged 22.8 PPG and 12.2 RPG on 50.1% shooting from the field. His best game during that stretch was during the Vegas Elite’s victory over Team Takeover during the Kansas City Session where he scored 38 points while also grabbing 17 boards.
Given the recent history of UNC’s recruiting classes since Hubert Davis took over the program, the Tar Heels often brought in players who were lengthy and versatile.
Adams aligns perfectly with that vision and the offer also comes as UNC continues to evaluate its frontcourt needs for the future as Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar will go pro. Davis and his coaching staff are also aware that several players on the current roster could enter the transfer portal and that could be anybody.
If Adams continues on his current trajectory, his recruitment could become one of the most watched in the country over the next 12 months. With the Tar Heels now in the race for his services, it will be one the Carolina faithful will be watching as well.