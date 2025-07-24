Tar Heels Enter Race for Explosive 2026 Wing Prospect

2026 Vegas Elite forward Maximo Adams delivered a monster performance on the EYBL stage, dropping 38 points and grabbing 17 boards in a big win over Team Takeover.



Over his last 5 games, Adams is averaging 22.8 PPG and 12.2 RPG on 50.1% shooting from the field. One of the most… pic.twitter.com/tAz3cwqWq4