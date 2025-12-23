UNC Hoops Set to Host Top 2027 Prospect on Visit

UNC is off to a hot start to the 2025-2026 season, sitting at 11-1 through their first 12 games and ranked as the No. 12 team in the country. The Tar Heels look to continue that success Monday night against East Carolina, and head coach Hubert Davis is using the game as an opportunity to make progress on the recruiting trail.

The Tar Heels are set to host a five-star power forward and the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class on campus in Chapel Hill for the game, as they look to bolster their standing with the nation's top recruit.

Tar Heels Slated to Host Five-Star 2027 Power Forward for Visit

On Dec. 22, Rivals' Joe Tipton reported on X that C.J. Rosser, a five-star power forward from Southeastern Prep in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, would be taking an unofficial visit with the Tar Heels during their game against East Carolina on Monday night.

Rosser has established himself as one of the top recruits in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class and the No. 1 power forward.

UNC has been pursuing the 6'9" power forward for several months, initially extending an offer to him in March. This is the third time Rosser has been to Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit, as he also attended the Tar Heels' games against Miami and Alabama last season.

In an October interview with Rivals' Jamie Shaw, Rosser discussed UNC's recruitment of him. He explained he enjoyed his two previous visits, loves the campus, and has a strong relationship with the Tar Heels' coaches and players.

“I went to see them play Alabama and Miami," Rosser told Shaw. "I really liked the campus a whole lot. I really like the gym, it was big, and I really like that a lot. And the coaches, I love. They’re nice, they talk to me, stay in touch."

He continued, "I love the players, too. Love how they move with the ball. It’s been good with them. Really, just enjoying the process, because me growing up, watching them a lot, I’m just enjoying that playing out.”

With Monday night being Rosser's third visit to Chapel Hill, Davis and the Tar Heels have emerged as early favorites to win his recruitment. Rivals' recruiting prediction machine currently gives UNC the best chance to land the five-star at 35.1%.

While there's still a long way to go in his recruitment, the Tar Heels are continuing to solidify their standing with Rosser, which should help them down the line as he gets closer to making a decision.

