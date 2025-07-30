Most Underrated Basketball Players in UNC history
North Carolina basketball has long been synonymous with star power—Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Tyler Hansbrough and countless other All-Americans whose names echo through the Dean Dome.
But what about the players who helped build the foundation of the program without always basking in the spotlight? The ones who dove for loose balls, played through pain, locked down scorers, and made the extra pass. The glue guys. The grinders. The steady hands.
They might not have headlined recruiting classes or gone viral with highlight reels, but their fingerprints are all over the program’s success. Often, they’re the players just as skilled and committed as the stars — only they don’t get recognized until long after the banners are hung and the stats are archived.
These are the players who did the work without needing the credit. And it’s time to give them theirs.
Here’s a look at the top five most underrated players in Tar Heel history—guys whose impact went beyond the box score and into the fabric of Carolina Basketball.
Ed Cota (1996-2000)
One of the best pure passers in UNC history, Cota was a four-year starter for the Tar Heels and led them to three FInal Four appearances. He had 1,038 total assists, which is the most in Carolina history and the third most in NCAA history.
When he ended his career, he was the first player to score 1,000 points, 1,000 assists and 500 rebounds. Even more amazing, he went 138 games withougt fouling out which is an MLB record.
Jawaad Williams (2001–2005)
Overshadowed by future first-round picks such as Sean May, Raymond Felton, Rashad McCants and Marvin Williams, Jawaad Williams was the steady hand on Roy Williams’ first national championship team in 2005.
The 6-foot-9 forward was an extremely versatile player who could shoot, defend and rebound. He started 110 games and finished his career with more than 1,400 points.
His most notable performance came against Michigan State in the 2005 Final Four, when he scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Williams tallied 12 of UNC’s 33 first-half points to keep the Tar Heels close before a second-half surge sealed the win.
Danny Green (2005–2009)
Danny Green played on a team loaded with stars like Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson and Wayne Ellington. While he didn’t rack up the same accolades, Green may have been the best two-way player on North Carolina’s 2009 national title team—and perhaps one of the best in program history.
Green is the only player in Tar Heels history to record at least 1,000 points (1,368), 500 rebounds (590), 250 assists (256), 150 steals (160), 150 blocks (155) and 150 made 3-pointers (184). He also appeared in 121 victories—more than any player in program history.
A member of the 2008 Final Four team, Green averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks that season. In 2008–09, he was voted one of three team captains and started every game, averaging 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks. He was named to the All-ACC Third Team and the All-ACC Defensive Team.
Luke Maye (2015-19)
From walk-on to legend, Luke Maye’s story is Carolina folklore. His buzzer-beater to beat Kentucky in the 2017 Elite Eight is one of the most memorable plays in Carolina history. However, he elevated his play and became one of the best big men in the ACC. The following season, he averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, earning Third-TeamAll-ACC honors and cementing himself as a star.
While Maye may not get the recognition, he finished with over 1,400 points and 900 rebounds, and his work ethic and leadership embodied the Carolina Way. He was also the first player since Mitch Kupchak in 1975-76 to average a double-double in consecutive seasons.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!