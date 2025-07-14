Former Tar Heels Hoops Star Moves West to Milwaukee
Former North Carolina star Cole Anthony barely had time to unpack when he was traded by the Orlando Magic to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sent Desmond Bane to the Mickey Mouse town. Anthony learned upon his arrival that his presence was no longer requested and his services would not be needed.
Anthony and his agent negotiated a buyout of his contract with the Grizzlies and Anthony pocketed a nice chunk of change for just being traded as a pawn. He then signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, who were desirous of his talents and services.
ESPN's Shams Charania was first with the news that a deal was in the works. It appears as though the deal has been agreed to and will be signed once he clears waivers.
Anthony just turned 25 and is loaded with potential. He showed his skills while in Orlando and teams have taken notice. He did not play starter minutes and came into games off the bench, but he had flashes of brilliance which prove he can develop into a solid player. There was just no room in Orlando for another guard.
He started 22 games last season and averaged 18.1 minutes per game and 9.4 points. Those are all career lows for Anthony. For his career in Orlando, he averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Anthony's best game in 2024 was a December home game against the Miami Heat. He scored 35 points to lead all players in scoring.
Anthony will be coached in Milwaukee by Doc Rivers who has done more with less. He will be in charge of bringing out the best Anthony has to offer and make him a staple in Milwaukee for years to come. Anthony will be competing for minutes of the bench with Kevin Porter, Jr., Gary Trent, Jr. and A.J. Green. Ryan Rollins might be the odd man out.
Milwaukee should be a contender in the Eastern Conference with their roster as it currently sits. Anthony might provide the depth the team needs to advance in the playoffs. The conference is wide open with injuries to the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers stars.
Anthony only played one season in Chapel Hill. During the 2019-2020 season, he averaged an impressive 21.2 points and 4.6 assists per game.
