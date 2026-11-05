UNC Basketball Pursues 5-Star Recruit With Reclassification Buzz
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Michael Malone and the Tar Heels already landed a commitment from 5-star Demarcus Henry, and they're already pushing for more talent to join him in the class of 2027.
One prospect on North Carolina's radar is 5-star combo guard Brady Pettigrew out of Bolingbrook, Illinois, who has drawn some interest from the Tar Heels for quite some time.
Pettigrew is currently part of the 2028 class, but there have been rumors that a potential reclass into 2027 could be coming, and it's a very realistic possibility for Pettigrew moving forward. If he does make the move, he could become a major target for Michael Malone and his staff as they continue building the already impressive class, even if it is just Demarcus Henry at the moment.
Why Are 2028 Recruits Reclassifying?
Reclassifications are becoming more common in college basketball for a number of reasons. With the financial landscape of college sports always changing, reclassifying to an earlier class gives recruits the ability to land financial deals and maximize NIL earnings.
With no established traditional salary cap, many recruits could see reclassification as a way to take advantage of the financial situation. There has been speculation that a potential cap could be coming soon, hence the reason you may see so many 2028 recruits move up a year.
To be clear, there's nothing that suggests that this is the reason why Pettigrew would be reclassifying, but it is just one of the many reasons that may provide a justifiable reason to do so.
What This Means for Carolina
North Carolina's recruiting targets are all at the top of their classes, and Pettigrew is no exception. The 5-star recruit currently ranks tenth in the country in the class of 2028, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Pettigrew would be an excellent addition alongside Henry, and the two would make for one of the best freshman duos in the country next season. Only if Pettigrew does reclassify, that is.
Pettigrew recently took his visit to North Carolina, as he was in attendance on Monday when UNC took on Western Carolina. With so many highly touted programs in pursuit of Pettigrew, it's hard to nail down exactly which school is in the lead at this time. Being from Bolingbrook, Illinois, you have to imagine that the Fighting Illini remain at the top of the list, along with programs such as Kentucky, Duke, and Ohio State.
One thing seems clear, though: North Carolina and Michael Malone are still firmly in the mix.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.