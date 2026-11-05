UNC Basketball Pursues 5-Star Recruit With Reclassification Buzz

Michael Malone and the Tar Heels already landed a commitment from 5-star Demarcus Henry, and they're already pushing for more talent to join him in the class of 2027.

One prospect on North Carolina's radar is 5-star combo guard Brady Pettigrew out of Bolingbrook, Illinois, who has drawn some interest from the Tar Heels for quite some time.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone looks on during the first half against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pettigrew is currently part of the 2028 class, but there have been rumors that a potential reclass into 2027 could be coming, and it's a very realistic possibility for Pettigrew moving forward. If he does make the move, he could become a major target for Michael Malone and his staff as they continue building the already impressive class, even if it is just Demarcus Henry at the moment.

Why Are 2028 Recruits Reclassifying?

Reclassifications are becoming more common in college basketball for a number of reasons. With the financial landscape of college sports always changing, reclassifying to an earlier class gives recruits the ability to land financial deals and maximize NIL earnings.

With no established traditional salary cap, many recruits could see reclassification as a way to take advantage of the financial situation. There has been speculation that a potential cap could be coming soon, hence the reason you may see so many 2028 recruits move up a year.

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be clear, there's nothing that suggests that this is the reason why Pettigrew would be reclassifying, but it is just one of the many reasons that may provide a justifiable reason to do so.

What This Means for Carolina

North Carolina's recruiting targets are all at the top of their classes, and Pettigrew is no exception. The 5-star recruit currently ranks tenth in the country in the class of 2028, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Pettigrew would be an excellent addition alongside Henry , and the two would make for one of the best freshman duos in the country next season. Only if Pettigrew does reclassify, that is.

Unc family how we feel?🤍🩵🐏 pic.twitter.com/Ij7YQ9156d — Brady Pettigrew (@BradyPettigreww) November 2, 2026

Pettigrew recently took his visit to North Carolina, as he was in attendance on Monday when UNC took on Western Carolina. With so many highly touted programs in pursuit of Pettigrew, it's hard to nail down exactly which school is in the lead at this time. Being from Bolingbrook, Illinois, you have to imagine that the Fighting Illini remain at the top of the list, along with programs such as Kentucky, Duke, and Ohio State.

One thing seems clear, though: North Carolina and Michael Malone are still firmly in the mix.