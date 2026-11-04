UNC Basketball Eyes Elite International Recruit

Not long after North Carolina landed a commitment from five-star DeMarcus Henry, Michael Malone has his eye on another prospect to join him in the class of 2027.

The recruiting game doesn't sleep , and neither does Coach Malone, apparently. Malone and Co. recently hosted 2028 five-star Brady Pettigrew for a visit this past weekend and are actively targeting many of the top players in various future recruiting classes.

However, as for his latest target, he and his staff are fishing in the international pool instead.

Matija Lukic

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matija Lukic is a 17-year-old, 6-foot-9 Serbian shooting guard who has the potential to be one of the best prospects in his class.

The international phenom is set to take a tour around the country to seven different schools in a week beginning November 1st, in order to find his potential new home. Lukic will take a visit to Boston College, Utah, UConn, Duke, NC State, BYU, and North Carolina.

Michael Malone has had experience with Serbian players, as multi-time MVP Nikola Jokic played under Michael Malone with the Denver Nuggets for numerous years, famously from Serbia. It's been speculated that Malone and his staff would recruit from the international pool of players, as it is becoming a more common approach to building a talented roster.

Malone will be up against some of the best recruiting coaches in the country in the race for the Serbian product. Although, as we saw with the commitment from Henry, we know Malone and his staff have what it takes to get it done.

How It Affects Other Recruits

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone looks on during the first half against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reality is, however, that if North Carolina does land a commitment from Lukic, he could affect the recruitment of five-star recruit C.J. Rosser , a prospect that the Tar Heels have been heavily targeting for months now.

That doesn't mean that Rosser isn't still in play for the Tar Heels, because he still very much is. It remains unclear whether UNC’s recruitment of Rosser is gaining momentum or whether the staff is beginning to view Lukic as a potential alternative.

Still, Lukic’s emergence should not be interpreted as a sign that Rosser is no longer a priority. Rosser remains firmly in the mix, and North Carolina appears to be in a strong position in his recruitment.

No matter what ultimately ends up happening for Malone and the Tar Heels, I have faith that they won't come out of this empty-handed by any means.