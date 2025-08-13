UNC Men’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Radford
Then-ranked No. 19 UNC defeated Radford on November 6, 2023, at home in the season opener and the third year of Hubert Davis being the head coach. The Tar Heels won by double-digits, 86-70, as former big man Armando Bacot (now with the Memphis Grizzlies organization) scored 25 points to go with 13 rebounds, shooting 10-16 from the field. Former Tar Heels RJ Davis (13), Cormac Ryan (13) and Harrison Ingram (12) also logged into the double-digit category on that night.
For Radford, DaQuan Smith (18), Kenyon Giles (18) and Bryan Antoine (13) led the scoring duties. Five other players also scored for the Highlanders. As a team, it shot 28-66 (42%) from the field, 5-21 (23%) from beyond the arc and 9-10 (90%) at the charity stripe. However, it was outmatched by the presence of Bacot on the interior.
Now, two seasons later, both will meet again inside the Dean Dome on the Roy Williams court to settle another battle. North Carolina has the opportunity to make it four wins in a row, dating back to March 19, 2009, 16 years ago.
How Did Radford Perform Last Season?
Under Head Coach Darris Nichols, the Highlanders finished with a 20-13 (10-3 at home, 7-9 on the road and 3-1 on neutral courts) overall record, going 9-7 in the conference. Some of its wins came against Saint Francis, Chicago State, Purdue Fort Wayne, North Carolina Central, Bucknell and others.
Radford will be missing all five its leading scorers this upcoming season as Jarvis Moss (13.5), Brandon Maclin (10), Truth Harris (8.8), Josiah Harris (8.2) and David Early (7.9) are no longer a part of the program. However, the Highlanders will have rising sophomores Zion Walker (a North Carolina native) and Del Jones, rising juniors Dennis Parker Jr. and Bradley Land, plus more on the roster to compete with UNC.
If history continues to repeat itself, the Tar Heels will claim another victory and extend the streak to five games. Coach Davis has the pieces to do as Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac (if his NCAA clearance is granted), Seth Trimble, Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar as a potential starting lineup have the pieces to attack Radford with shooting, size and length.
It all happens on November 11.
