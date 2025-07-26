Tar Heels Basketball Recruiting: 5-Star Wing High on UNC
North Carolina basketball is still elite on the trail—five-star forward Anthony Thompson includes UNC in his top seven.
While Bill Belichick was stealing headlines at the ACC Kickoff, North Carolina's basketball program received some great recruiting news.
Five-star forward Anthony Thompson of Western Reserve Academy (Lebanon, Ohio), the No. 9 prospect nationally according to 247Sports, revealed his top seven schools through his agent, Nate Conley of Court XIV, to Joe Tipton of On3. North Carolina made the cut, along with Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Texas.
On April 25, Thompson narrowed his recruitment down to 15 schools, as he eliminated Auburn, BYU, Georgetown, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and Xavier on his updated list.
Thoompson has been on UNC's radar for a while now, having earned an offer from head coach Hubert Davis and North Carolina on Jan. 5. He will most likely take an official vsit to Chapel Hill this fall.
Thompason is a skilled, lengthy wing player who can play the 3 or the 4. He also has an excellent basketball IG and a superb left-handed shot.
“They are another very storied program, a blue blood program. Coach has been preaching how big of a priority I am for them, too.”
Davis' relationship with Thompson will be key down the stretch as he values relationships throughout the recruitment process.
“I want to play for a person I connect with," Thompson told Rivals. "A coach on the court, but also off the court. I feel like that is the best way to succeed on the court is to play for someone you really connect with and really get to know them."
Play style is also very important to Thompson as well. Although hen prefers to play small forward, he will play wherever his coach needs them.
“I’m going to look at the play style and their plan for me. I’ve played a small forward role my whole life, so that is what I’m most comfortable with," Thompson said to On3. "I think it allows me to best open up my game inside and out. But I can play however the coach wants me, in multiple different styles. So, I’m going to look at the play style and go somewhere I’m comfortable.”
Incoming freshman Caleb Wilson could serve as a key indicator of whether the Tar Heels can land Thompson, as Wilson shares a similar skill set and is expected to be used in multiple roles.
If Wilson thrives in Chapel Hill, particularly in a system that highlights versatility and positionless basketball, it could give Thompson a reason why he should bring his talents to UNC. The Tar Heels have made it clear he’s a priority, but seeing a player with similar abilities succeed could be the final push needed to separate Carolina from the field.
Thompson’s recruitment is shaping up to be one of the many that will be pivotal for Davis and his staff in the 2026 class. Landing a top-10 prospect like Thompson wouldn’t just bolster UNC’s talent level—it would signal to the rest of college basketball that Davis and the Tar Heels are still a dominant force on the recruiting trail, even with new challengers emerging in ACC country.
