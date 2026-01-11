UNC Offers Elite 2027 Point Guard

North Carolina is off to a hot start to the 2025-2026 season, with the Tar Heels at 13-2 through their first 15 games and ranked No. 15 in the country. While head coach Hubert Davis remains focused on the season, he’s using his team’s on-court success to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

Although the 2026 recruiting cycle is still in full swing, the Tar Heels have started targeting some of the top prospects in the 2027 class, most recently extending an offer to a five-star point guard.

Tar Heels Extend Offer to Five-Star Point Guard

On Jan. 9, UNC extended an offer to Beckham Black, a five-star point guard from Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida. Black shared that the Tar Heels had offered him on X, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina.”

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina pic.twitter.com/qUt8AYY0Ky — Beckham Black (@beckhamblack0) January 10, 2026

The Tar Heels are the 17th Division I program to offer Black, who is one of the top players in the 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 23 overall player in the country, the No. 4 point guard, and the No. 7 prospect from Florida.

The Southeastern prep star is now the sixth 2027 prospect UNC has offered as Davis and his staff continue to target more recruits.

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the Heel logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Black’s UNC offer came about two weeks after Davis watched the young point guard play in person at the John Wall Invitational in December. Several programs have already made significant progress in his recruitment, so the Tar Heels will have to gain ground in the coming months if they want a chance to land the five-star guard.

In a December interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, Black shared what he’s looking for most in a program, highlighting a strong relationship with the coaching staff as the key factor in his eventual decision.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“The coaching staff is going to be big for me," Black told Shaw. "I want to play for guys I can trust, you know. I mean, I know what they’re going to need out of me, but, ultimately, I just want to be able to trust them.”

As of right now, Black told Shaw there isn’t a timeframe for his decision, but he did note that he wants to start taking visits once he has a clear idea of which schools he likes the most.

It remains to be seen whether The Tar Heels will be a serious contender in Black's recruitment, but offering him at least opens the door for UNC to potentially land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !