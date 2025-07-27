UNC Hoops Recruiting: 4-Star Stretch Forward Looms Large
Recruiting is a lot like fishing for a largemouth bass. You just got to be patient.
North Carolina is learning that lesson right now as they have yet to secure a commitment from the Class of 2026, the Tar Heels have been active throughout the offseason.
North Carolina has offered scholarships to 17 prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle, so it’s not as if the coaching staff isn’t making an effort. Head coach Hubert Davis has proven to be an effective recruiter, landing five-star forward Caleb Wilson in the most recent cycle, along with Drake Powell and Ian Jackson the year before.
One of those 17 prospects is the versatile four-star forward Quinn Costello. Costello, the No. 1 player from Massachusetts and a top-75 prospect nationally, is a 6-foot-10 forward who can stretch the floor with his ability to score both in the paint and from beyond the arc
As North Carolina intensifies its recruitment of Costello, the highly touted prospect recently shared details about what he’s looking for in a college basketball program.
"I think the big thing for me is the relationship I have with the coach and the coaching staff," Costello told Inside Carolina at the UAA finals last week. "I find myself being the most successful in systems and programs where the relationships between the players and the coaches are super strong. I think a strong bond and trust between them is important."
That’s encouraging news for Carolina, as Davis and his staff have made Costello a priority — a sentiment he shares, given that the Tar Heels were among the first major programs to express interest before extending an offer.
"The first person I heard from, from them, was Jeff Lebo, an assistant. A week or two later I got a call from Coach Davis around the 4th of July," Costello said. "He extended the offer. He's super interested in me. He's an awesome coach and an awesome guy. He values relationships with his players and that's something that's important to me."
A few top Class of 2026 prospects have already named North Carolina among their finalists.
6-foot-7 wing Cole Cloer, a local product from just 30 minutes outside Chapel Hill who will finish his high school career at IMG Academy named the Tar Heels as a finalist in his Top 8 along with Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, Syracuse, UConn and Virginia.
Five-star wing Anthony Thompson has also named Carolina among his final seven schools, joining Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Texas. Thompson is the No. 1 player from Ohio and a consensus Top 10 player.
Point guard Deron Rippey also has UNC in his Top 12 schools. The Top 20 prospect also has Alabama, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Texas in his final 12.
Carolina will eventually catch the big one. It just takes one bite. Right now, the fish are nibbling.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!