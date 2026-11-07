UNC Basketball Report Card vs. Wofford: Who Starred, Bombed

The North Carolina Tar Heels temporarily silenced critics, taking care of business on Friday night with a 109-70 win over Wofford.

Here are grades for the Tar Heels who played significant minutes in the second game of the season.

Terrence Brown: A+

Brown took over this game , and he wasted no time. The Utah transfer has left much to be desired in his preseason appearances. That said, his confidence has steadily grown. In the season opener, Brown operated off the ball extensively. Against Wofford, Brown took matters into his own hands, driving downhill and applying significant pressure on interior defenders.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) drives to the basket against Western Carolina Catamounts forward Samuel Dada (12) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In two games, Brown has attempted 18 free throws, a major part of his scoring production.

Neoklis Avdalas: B

Avdalas wasn't bad by any means, but he took a backseat to Brown. The Virginia Tech guard still had a modest stat line with eight points, four rebounds, and four assists. Overall, I don't think Tar Heel fans should be worried at all about this mundane outing.

Matt Able: B-

Similar to Avdalas, Able wasn't required to light up the stat sheet. You would like to see Able be more aggressive and look to carve his way into the flow of the game. I'm also not worried in the slightest about the sophomore guard's performance on Friday night.

Jarin Stevenson: B+

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shoots a free throw against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson must have taken exception to the critics about his lack of production in the rebounding department. The veteran forward sprang out of the gates on a mission.

Stevenson came down with only three rebounds, but his offensive versatility was apparent, as he excelled in the high and low post.

Sayon Keita: B-

Keita surpassed his rebounding output from the season opener in under four minutes. However, he recorded one rebound the rest of the way. The former Barcelona center played only 14 minutes, surrendering playing time to Alexandros Samodurov and Maximo Adams, who both shone off the bench.

Alexandros Samodurov: A

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Brown, the bench was one of the top storylines. The Greek center was excellent in this game, producing 13 points and seven rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the field.

Samodurov may not be the most physical big man, but his ability to play with and off the ball in transition was apparent.

Maximo Adams: A

Adams recorded his first career double-double in his second game in a Tar Heel uniform. The freshman forward is an effortless scorer and doesn't need to take the air out of the ball to do so. He's mastered off-ball movement, which is reflected in his high efficiency.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) reacts after scoring against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason Keita sat for substantial periods was because of Adams' ability to contribute on the glass, producing 11 rebounds. It was another stellar performance from the future superstar.

Jaydon Young: B+

The bulk of Young's production occurred in garbage time when the game was out of reach. Nonetheless, the veteran guard shot 4-of-7 from three-point range.

Angelo Brizzi: B

Once again, Brizzi had a solid outing. The fifth-year guard stretches the floor and has been an upgraded playmaker for the Tar Heels.

Isaiah Denis: D

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (2) brings the ball down court against Western Carolina Catamounts guard Antonio McKoy (6) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Denis is shooting 2-of-14 from the floor and has been unplayable. On the surface, his stat line of seven points, six rebounds, and five assists looks serviceable, but he shot 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.