Former Tar Heel: Luke Maye, an Unexpected Hero
Luke Maye became an unexpected hero following the national championship run UNC went on during the 2016-2017 season. One year after the buzzer-beater by Villanova's Kris Jenkins, which gave Jay Wright his first title. But Maye's ability to score on the inside and outside, rebound, and clutch shot-making is what pushed North Carolina to the top.
And his go-ahead basket to put UNC ahead against Kentucky during the Elite Eight is one shining moment that will last in UNC basketball history, courtesy of Theo Pinson's playmaking in transition. That play sent then-head coach Roy Williams and then-assistant coach Hubert Davis to the Final Four against Oregon, eventually beating Gonzaga in the final game on the final Monday of the season.
Below talks about Maye's contribution during the title run, and how he was an important factor within the rotation, per GoHeels:
"2017 NCAA Tournament: Averaged 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot 48.7 percent from the floor • Scored in double figures three times in 29 games leading into the NCAA Tournament and three times in six games in the NCAA Tournament • Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA South Regional after scoring career highs in both wins over Butler (16) and Kentucky (17) and sending the Tar Heels to the Final Four with a 19-foot jump shot with 0.3 seconds to play to give UNC a 75-73 win over Kentucky • First UNC non-starter to win NCAA Regional MVP honors • First non-starter to win regional MVP honors since Massachusetts’ Marcus Camby in 1996 • Third player since 1985 (with Duke’s Christian Laettner and Villanova’s Scottie Reynolds) to advance their teams to the Final Four with last-second baskets • Averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in Memphis • Was the second time in as many games against Kentucky that he set his personal scoring high (11 in Las Vegas on 12/17/16).
Scored 17 points (more than any player in the game except UNC’s Justin Jackson) vs. Kentucky in the NCAA Elite Eight on 6-9 FGs, 2-3 3FGs and 3-3 FTs • Had a key defensive rebound (which he got by diving on the floor) with 2:26 to play with UNC leading by three • With 34 seconds to play he alertly threw a long pass that led to a Jackson breakaway dunk • Added a steal with 17 seconds to play • Capped it with UNC’s first last-second winning field goal since 2014.
Made a career-high three 3FGs and posted his first career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Sweet 16 vs. Butler • First Tar Heel to come off the bench for a double-double in an NCAA Tournament game since Marvin Williams vs. Iowa State in 2005 • Topped his previous scoring high with 14 first-half points (previous high was 13 at NC State on 2/15/17) • Tied his career high with 25 minutes vs. Butler • Led UNC in rebounding and was the defensive player of the game for the second time in the NCAA Tourney • Scored 10 points, had a team-high nine rebounds and was UNC’s defensive player of the game in the first round win over Texas Southern • Seven points in UNC’s 72-65 win over Arkansas."
Despite being undersized, Maye's effort and production on the court was displayed in big ways, and is why he became a fan favorite. And for what it's worth, he even showed up to class the following morning after hitting the pull-up jumper from the left side of the floor — greeted by his fellow classmates with an applause.
Maye proved that anyone in sports can be hero.
