Why Bogavac's Minutes have Decreased for UNC

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac got off to a strong start to the season early on. However, his last few games have been a struggle, resulting in less playing time.

Bogavac began the season averaging 12.5 points per game through UNC’s first 10 games, including double-digit scoring totals against then-#18 Kentucky, and then-#11 Michigan State. An overseas transfer in his first season at the D-1 level, it looked as though Hubert Davis and his staff had found a diamond in the rough in the 22-year-old Bogavac.

However, Bogavac has struggled since that hot start, averaging just 4.8 points per game in his last four outings, including a scoreless showing in UNC’s 79-66 win over Florida State. In two of his last three games, Bogavac hasn’t recorded a field goal, and in that time frame, he’s also seen his minutes decrease as his production continues to dip.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) looks on during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After playing 25 minutes or more in his last eight games prior to his slip in production, Bogavac has played less than 24 minutes in each of the team’s last four games, and less than 15 minutes in two of those, signaling that he may be falling further out of Davis’ favor in the rotation given his most recent struggles.

Additionally, Bogavac’s efficiency has fallen severely in light of his struggles. On the season, he is shooting just 39 percent from the floor, and 31 percent from three-point range. Over his last four games, Bogavac is just 1 for 9 from three. After starting the season as one of UNC’s most legitimate threats from beyond the arc, Bogavac has hit quite a wall when it comes to putting the ball in the hoop.

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis during a press conference on Dec. 29, 2025. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bogavac’s struggles have had no impact on UNC’s overall performance, as the team is still 13-1, and ranked #12 in the AP Poll. They opened up conference play with an easy 13-point win over Florida State, and will look to carry that momentum into the rest of ACC play.

Nonetheless, Bogavac will look to right the ship, and get back to the form he was at to start the season as ACC play begins to ramp up. North Carolina has real aspirations to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year, so it begs the question of just how long will Hubert Davis’ leash be on the 22-year-old while he continues to struggle with his efficiency.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !