Caleb Wilson Named to Prestigious Mid-Season Award List

North Carolina’s standout freshman Caleb Wilson has added another accolade to his already decorated collegiate career, being named to the midseason top 25 watch list for the Wooden Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best player.

Wilson entered UNC as a five-star recruit, and the Gatorade National Player of the Year in the state of Georgia. When he came to Hubert Davis’ program at North Carolina, many expected him to have an immediate impact right away, but maybe not quite to this degree so soon.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after scoring in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson has been phenomenal for the Tar Heels in his freshman season, averaging 19.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting over 55 percent from the floor so far this season.

Wilson’s points per game, and rebounds per game averages would be all-time program records for freshmen, he also leads the team in offensive rebounds, steals, free throws, and blocks, an impressive resume for a 19-year old freshman. His performance has helped push UNC to a 13-2 record, ranked #17 in the latest AP Poll.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) controls the ball in front of North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Some of Wilson’s notable achievements this season include being the first Tar Heel freshman ever to score 20 or more points in six consecutive games, while also being first in the nation amongst freshmen in both rebounds, and double-doubles (10).

Wilson has been prolific scoring the ball this season, scoring in double-digits in every single game so far, while also grabbing double-digit rebounds in 10 of his 15 appearances. Wilson’s 19.3 points per game is currently 7th in the ACC, and third amongst ACC freshmen behind Duke’s Cameron Boozer (23.3 PPG), and Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie (22.6 PPG).

Now, the future NBA lottery pick finds himself on a list amongst the best players in the country. Wilson is quickly turning into one of the most impressive freshman recruits in college basketball history, and is putting himself in position to be a top draft choice in next season’s draft.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Wilson will look to keep leading the Tar Heels to being one of the top teams in all of college basketball as they look to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament after last season’s early exit. UNC is currently 1-1 in ACC play, and will look to finish out the rest of their conference schedule strong as the ACC looks to be at least a six-bid league in the NCAA Tournament.

