UNC's Seth Trimble: Excitement Surrounding Team Chemistry and Ice Cream
North Carolina senior guard Seth Trimble met with the media at the Dean Smith Center to discuss the upcoming season, the chemistry of the team and owning a Ben and Jerry's on Franklin Street.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here's a partial transcript from Henri Veesaar's presser on Sept. 10.
What Hubert Davis Wants From Veesaar ...
I wouldn't say that he really spoke to us about what he wants specifically from the center position but he just kind of has I would say me and him personally talking just kind of saying what he needs from me and like what he wants me to do for me to be the best version for North Carolina and for us to win most of the games.
Basketball journey in Estonia ...
I would say I started practicing first when I was eight years old, but as long as I can remember, I've always had a basketball in my hand because my dad loves basketball he used to play it and then as long as I can remember I've always had a basketball in my hand. But I would say when I was 15 I moved to Madrid to go to Real Madrid Academy and practiced there. Then, my last year there I decided to go to Arizona and I was there for three years and now I'm here.
So being away from home is no big deal?
Yeah I would say I've been away from home for a long time so I've kind of got used to it but I always still get homesick.
What was it about this place that you sort of just identified with so quickly? Because you're in the portal, you're here visiting, you know, right after that. Like what was it about this place that stuck out and did you have this place in your mind even before you got in the portal?
I did not have any place in mind specifically when I entered the portal because it was
almost right after the season we had just lost a game. I kind of was getting used to that, we just had ended the season, it was a hard loss.
But I would say just coming on campus, talking to coaches, obviously my goal is to get to the NBA and having all these coaches that have beaten in the NBA level, coaches at the NBA level, they're all great minds, they kind of know what you need to do.
And just seeing the campus, seeing the fans here, it just felt different and like the whole city felt like a great place to be. And like it just is an amazing place to play basketball at.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!