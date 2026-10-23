UNC Football vs. Syracuse: Key Matchups for Tar Heels

For the first time this season, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be playing in primetime against the Syracuse Orange. The program's recent success has sold out Kenan Memorial Stadium, and fans could be in for a show.

North Carolina's defense will be tested against Syracuse's explosive offense, though that hasn't translated into much success this season. Head coach Bill Belichick will have to avoid a potential trap game as the team hosts the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes in two weeks. With that in mind, here are three key matchups for the Tar Heels against the Orange.

UNC Defensive Line vs. Syracuse Offensive Line

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the fourth quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like a clear mismatch in the trenches, but it is an important matchup for this game. Syracuse loves to throw the ball around, and its offensive line has been a key part of that success. The Orange have one of their toughest challenges up front this season in North Carolina's defensive line.

The Tar Heels get after the quarterback with exotic pressure looks that show something pre-snap and something totally different post-snap. That is Belichick's defense at its finest, and he has a group of players who can get after the quarterback and penetrate the run. Defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude and defensive tackle Xavier Lewis will be dangerous and incredibly difficult to defend.

UNC Secondary vs. Syracuse Quarterback TBD

Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) looks downfield for an open receiver while being pressured by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' defense has been great against the pass this season, allowing just under 212 yards per game. Much of this is because of how well the secondary has played for most of the season, despite injuries to key starters in recent weeks. Safety Greg Smith is second in the ACC in interceptions (3) and could be getting back teammate Kaleb Cost this week, who is questionable after missing last week's game in Durham due to an injury he suffered against Pitt.

Syracuse has one of the most explosive passing games in all of college football, but the quarterback situation is unsteady at the moment due to injuries. As of now, Steve Angeli, who is questionable this week, is the starter. If he can't go, Danny Lauter could go in his place, as the Orange would be down to their fourth-string quarterback, making the Tar Heels drool at the idea of toying with an inexperienced passer.

UNC Running Backs vs. Syracuse Run Defense

University of North Carolina running back Jaylen McGill (27) during warm-up period before the game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday night could be an explosive night for the Tar Heels' run game. While running back Benjamin Hall is questionable with an injury, North Carolina could go without him for a night as it looks to its potential secret weapon in Jaylen McGill and short-yardage rusher Demon June.

We may also get the chance to see transfer Kaleb Jackson get a handful of touches against an Orange defense allowing 139.5 yards per game on the ground. This feels like a bloodbath in the making as the Tar Heels look to find some rhythm on the ground.