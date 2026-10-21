Explosive Syracuse Offense Could Give UNC Football Problems

Football in Chapel Hill is becoming fun again thanks to Bill Belichick. Through thick and thin, the North Carolina Tar Heels have shown to be a well-coached football team through their first six games, starting the year 4-2 with an argument to be 5-1 and within a game of bowl eligibility, if not for a weather delay in Clemson.

As Coach Belichick and the Tar Heels prepare for their first night game of the season against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday at 7:30 pm Eastern; this weekend becomes a trap game of sorts. The Orange come into this game with one of the most aggressive passing games in the ACC, which will test North Carolina's secondary for the second time this season.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Joseph Filardi (13) loses a fumble on a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orange Are Desperate

As the saying goes, desperate times call for desperate measures. Syracuse and head coach Fran Brown are frantic (no pun intended) to end an 11-game conference losing streak and are sitting at 2-4 following a loss last week to Louisville.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown looks to the scoreboard in the fourth quarter game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orange have an explosive offense that can go toe to toe with opponents, but it remains unsteady because of the quarterback carousel and the turnovers coming with it. Last week, journeyman signal-caller and former five-star recruit Malachi Nelson—yes, he's still around—made the start, throwing for 315 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. This week, it is unclear who the starter will be for the Orange, but they can produce points and yardage regardless.

Syrcause is averaging 158.7 yards per game on the ground thanks to Tylik Hill and Ahmad Miller, while veteran pass-catcher Umari Hatcher is coming off a ridiculous 13-catch, 224-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Cardinals. Regardless of the quarterback situation, the Orange are going to be tough to defend against.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the fourth quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tar Heels Have a Challenge Ahead of Them

Through games, the Tar Heels' defense has remained fairly disciplined on all three levels. This is a good unit with some flaws, but they aren't too detrimental to the team's success. Syracuse presents UNC football with its biggest challenge on this side of the ball since they played Notre Dame three weeks ago.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What happens if the defense has an off-night? It's fair to question whether they have the offensive consistency to go blow for blow with the Orange offense, especially with Billy Edwards Jr . under center. Even so, this is a great test for the Tar Heels, but a trap game could occur here, and Belichick's team must overcome what could be a tooth-and-nail fight in Chapel Hill.