UNC's Benjamin Hall Details Improvements Needed in Run Game

Departing the season opener with a win was the most important thing for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

That was the case , but the offense left much to be desired in multiple departments, including the rushing attack. While speaking with the media on Monday, running back Benjamin Hall said the backfield needs to improve its efficiency and that he's confident it will.

Hall's Thoughts

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Michael Short (11) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think just continuing to grow as a team," Hall said. "I think we're going to be alright in the running game. I'm not worried about it. I think we showed we can run the ball when we needed to...We sputtered in Week 1, but it's stuff you're going to see in Week 1."

"If you look around the country, no one put up an absurd amount of yards on the ground in Week 1," Hall continued. "So, I think we're on pace. We're going to have a good year. We're just getting better each and every week, and so I'm feeling really good about the run game. I think it'll only get better."

"I guess we'll continue to see that, but I feel confident about the guys in front of me, and I think we're just continuing to learn the offense and learn the plays together," Hall said of running behind a revamped offensive line. "I don't think there's any doubt that we're going to continue to go out and put good stuff on tape in the run game."

"Like I said, we had some sputters, but I think it's just continuing to learn the offense...I think as long as we continue to just attack each and every week, it's going to get better."

Is North Carolina Capable of Producing on the Ground?

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands off the ball to running back Benjamin Hall (7) in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels reconstructed their offensive line this offseason, orchestrating several signings, including Andrew Threatt and Shaq McRoy in the transfer portal. Last season, pass protection and run blocking were subpar aspects of the offense, which is why we saw the front office pour as many resources as it did into the offensive line.

Against TCU, North Carolina's running backs - Hall, Jaylen McGill, and Demon June - compiled 94 yards on 22 carries. That's 4.3 yards per carry, which is fine, but not great. Hall turned 11 carries into 36 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. That was a disappointing output from a player who had emerged as the RB1 during training camp and team scrimmages. The field conditions weren't ideal, but when the passing attack stalls, a reliable run game is monumental.

McGill and June were both much more efficient than Hall. That doesn't mean either player should replace Hall as the starting running back; if the Tar Heels' offense wants to reach its full potential, the rushing attack needs to be better. To run the ball, the team must operate in game scripts that support that approach. We will see if Petrino can consistently dial up the rushing attack when ACC play heats up .