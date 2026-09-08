Key Matchups To Watch for UNC Football vs. ETSU

The North Carolina Tar Heels may be shrouded in controversy at the moment. However, as head coach Bill Belichick said in a recent press conference: "On to ETSU."

Belichick is coming off his signature win as the Tar Heels' head coach, looking to start 2-0 as a college coach for the first time. A winning start in their big-time game against the Clemson Tigers a week from Saturday will give North Carolina momentum, two weeks removed from the latter's 51-10 loss to LSU.

Bill Belichick | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still, the focus is on ETSU, which is 1-1 following their 48-14 win over Tusculum. As we learned from Charlotte's loss to The Citadel, nothing is a guarantee, and UNC football must take this game as seriously as any. Here are three key matchups to watch for Saturday's game.

UNC Run Defense vs. ETSU Running Back TJ Peyton

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) breaks away from North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina must be better against the run this week after getting run over by TCU tailback Jeremy Payne for over 140 yards. While they tightened up their run fits and gap discipline, outside zone remained a key issue to defend against, and the Tar Heels must be better prepared against another talented running back in Buccaneers rusher TJ Peyton.

If Belichick's defense struggles again against an FCS opponent, you can expect serious changes to the lineup, especially from the second level at linebacker. Though, should UNC shut down ETSU's leading rusher, it could be open season for the Buccaneers.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC Passing Offense vs. ETSU Secondary

This feels like a mismatch, but it is a matchup worth highlighting. The Tar Heels' passing game is thoroughly better than last year under former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Bobby Petrino's role as play-caller will be huge to the success of the unit going forward, given the usage of tight end Jelani Thurman and Billy Edwards Jr., who have shown consistency at times.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An explosive day in the air for North Carolina's offense wouldn't come to anyone's surprise. The talents of Thurman, Jordan Shipp, and Mason Humphrey could be too much for ETSU to overcome on the back end.

UNC Rushing Offense vs. ETSU Front Seven

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Michael Short (11) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

East Tennessee State linebackers Dre Delionis and Jarvis Johnson and defensive lineman Charles Woodard lead the teams in tackles. After a subpar performance from the run game against TCU, this weekend is North Carolina's chance to rebound in a big way.

Petrino will likely deploy a committee at running back until someone separates between Jaylen McGill, Demon June, and Benjamin Hall. This weekend could be a fun testing ground to see which of the three proves their worth as the Tar Heels' workhorse running back. Poor ETSU: it may get ugly quickly.