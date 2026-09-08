Key Matchups To Watch for UNC Football vs. ETSU
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The North Carolina Tar Heels may be shrouded in controversy at the moment. However, as head coach Bill Belichick said in a recent press conference: "On to ETSU."
Belichick is coming off his signature win as the Tar Heels' head coach, looking to start 2-0 as a college coach for the first time. A winning start in their big-time game against the Clemson Tigers a week from Saturday will give North Carolina momentum, two weeks removed from the latter's 51-10 loss to LSU.
Still, the focus is on ETSU, which is 1-1 following their 48-14 win over Tusculum. As we learned from Charlotte's loss to The Citadel, nothing is a guarantee, and UNC football must take this game as seriously as any. Here are three key matchups to watch for Saturday's game.
UNC Run Defense vs. ETSU Running Back TJ Peyton
North Carolina must be better against the run this week after getting run over by TCU tailback Jeremy Payne for over 140 yards. While they tightened up their run fits and gap discipline, outside zone remained a key issue to defend against, and the Tar Heels must be better prepared against another talented running back in Buccaneers rusher TJ Peyton.
If Belichick's defense struggles again against an FCS opponent, you can expect serious changes to the lineup, especially from the second level at linebacker. Though, should UNC shut down ETSU's leading rusher, it could be open season for the Buccaneers.
UNC Passing Offense vs. ETSU Secondary
This feels like a mismatch, but it is a matchup worth highlighting. The Tar Heels' passing game is thoroughly better than last year under former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Bobby Petrino's role as play-caller will be huge to the success of the unit going forward, given the usage of tight end Jelani Thurman and Billy Edwards Jr., who have shown consistency at times.
An explosive day in the air for North Carolina's offense wouldn't come to anyone's surprise. The talents of Thurman, Jordan Shipp, and Mason Humphrey could be too much for ETSU to overcome on the back end.
UNC Rushing Offense vs. ETSU Front Seven
East Tennessee State linebackers Dre Delionis and Jarvis Johnson and defensive lineman Charles Woodard lead the teams in tackles. After a subpar performance from the run game against TCU, this weekend is North Carolina's chance to rebound in a big way.
Petrino will likely deploy a committee at running back until someone separates between Jaylen McGill, Demon June, and Benjamin Hall. This weekend could be a fun testing ground to see which of the three proves their worth as the Tar Heels' workhorse running back. Poor ETSU: it may get ugly quickly.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft