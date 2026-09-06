North Carolina Football Aims To Reset After Wild Start

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened their season with a 15-10 win over the TCU Horned Frogs last weekend in Dublin, Ireland.

This weekend, the Tar Heels did not play, which could be detrimental for the team, missing out on an opportunity to expand on what it accomplished the week prior. However, there are a couple of reasons why this week off will serve North Carolina well moving forward.

More Time Assess and Address Shortcomings

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were definitely positives to take away from last week's win. There were also plenty of issues North Carolina needs to improve on, especially with conference play starting in a couple of weeks. The best way to fix those issues is to watch and study film, work on those areas in practice, and get on the same page with coaches and teammates during practice.

Applying those adjustments in live-game situations is also advantageous, but the Tar Heels can use the extra time to invest significant time in various areas. This is very important when considering the circumstances North Carolina is dealing with, which we'll get into momentarily. Nevertheless, with the pressure and urgency surrounding this program, the Tar Heels need as much time as possible to improve themselves in the film room and on the practice field.

Combating Off-Field Distractions

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a whirlwind of emotions for this program, as North Carolina received significant praise for its win over TCU. In the days following the victory, analysts and experts universally gave the Tar Heels their flowers, indicating that they had finally turned a positive corner in the Bill Belichick era.

On Thursday, all of that came to a screeching halt, as general manager Michael Lombardi resigned amid an ongoing investigation involving him and a former employee. To make matters worse , defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, who has been on medical leave since Aug. 6, was named in a separate investigation.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Piling these two developments on top of each other in less than 24 hours is a lot to compartmentalize in that timeframe. What was a dream start to the season became a nightmare for the Tar Heels, who can't seem to escape the dysfunction under this regime.

People have already made their opinions known that Belichick should be shown the door in the near future, and this is another argument in that case. Their next opponent is the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who have scored at least 30 points in each of their two games this season. Their defense will need to be keyed in on their offense to ensure they can start 2 - 0 and shine despite all the off-the-field drama.