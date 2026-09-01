4 Things UNC Football Must Continue To Improve
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It has been over a year since we've seen the North Carolina Tar Heels under the microscope for the right reasons. They're coming off a big win against the TCU Horned Frogs, a fringe top-25 program, and will now have two weeks to prepare for their next battle against East Tennessee State.
Tar Heels fans have a lot to be excited about; there are legitimate improvements on both sides of the ball, and the team looks like it'll be better than last year. However, before North Carolina can take the next step in Bill Belichick's second season as head coach, they must improve in these four areas.
Rushing Attack
Underwhelmed is an understatement for what we saw from UNC football's run game last week. They barely averaged three yards per carry, despite getting action from Benjamin Hall, Jaylen McGill, and Demon June. The run game was supposed to be the strength of the offense but became a key weakness against TCU.
McGill seemed to have the most production of the three per touch, averaging nearly seven yards per clip. He is the most naturally talented running back on the roster, and it would be wise to see if offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino leans on his sophomore runner.
Offensive Line
Once more, we're seeing guard Aidan Banfield as the best offensive lineman for the Tar Heels, destroying opposing pass rushers and run defenders any chance he got, and while transfer Andrew Threatt showed some flashes, the rest of the offensive line could've been more consistent, especially as run blockers.
Too often, I saw stalemates at the line of scrimmage, especially when I went back to the film to examine the overall performance. North Carolina must generate more movement at the line of scrimmage, and landmarks must be hit at the first and second levels by this group of linemen.
Run Defense
In fairness, Belichick did an excellent job getting his defense to readjust and limit the explosive plays from Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne. Still, I can't get over the fact that this defense seemed lost against outside zone and how they lost at the point of attack too often. That must change.
Emphasizing run fits, gap integrity across the formation, and technique in both run support and as tacklers must be goals to improve ahead of not only ETSU but the Tar Heels' road trip to Death Valley in three weeks.
Billy Edwards' Consistency
Billy Edwards proved me wrong in many ways last weekend. I was impressed with his quick release and the velocity he generated on his passes, especially when targeting players from the far hash, the vertical third, and the middle of the field. However, the decision-making and the mechanics must be more consistent on a down-to-down and per-dropback basis.
The Wisconsin transfer had some bad misses because of rough lower-half mechanics. His plant leg locks up when he attempts to drive a throw, causing his passes to sail; Edwards got antsy working up in the pocket to deliver a game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter, which led to an overthrown pass. There's something good to work with here, but the mechanics must be more consistent.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft