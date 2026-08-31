Jelani Thurman Details Excitement After Early UNC Breakout

While the North Carolina Tar Heels left much to be desired for large stretches in Saturday's win over the TCU Horned Frogs in Dublin, Ireland, there were several reasons to be cautiously optimistic about this team moving forward.

That includes tight end Jelani Thurman, who was outstanding , with four receptions for 94 yards in his Tar Heel debut. The former Ohio State tight end wasn't supposed to be a starter, but he found himself in that position on Saturday and maximized the opportunity. Here is what Thurman said after the game during his postgame press conference.

Thurman's Thoughts

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“The tight end position is just a great position overall,” Thurman said. “[North] Carolina just brought me in and they showed everybody how the tight ends can work. This year, we’re just executing. The whole team is executing. The offense is executing. It should be a good year.”

“After getting the ball, it was really green grass,” Thurman explained about his catch late in the game. “But I saw my two blockers out in front of me. I was really just trying to stay in bounds so we can keep the clock running and keep the game going.”

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m truly grateful. Being able to come in here and fit the offense, be a key player in the offense, be a highlighted player in the offense, and be able to catch some balls from Billy. And to be coached by one of some of the best coaches in the game, I mean, I can’t complain. It’s good football. I’m ready to play.”

Why This Performance Was Significant

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) and defensive back Peyton Waters (7) celebrate after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This outing goes deeper than the box score, as Thurman's impact on the game highlights his physical ability and the work of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who generated multiple manufactured touches for the Ohio State transfer. In fact, North Carolina's first play from scrimmage was a designed tight end screen pass that went for 20 yards. That set the tone and built confidence for Thurman and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who also made his Tar Heel debut .

That's another element of this that needs to be discussed. Edwards Jr. enters this season with plenty of pressure, as he is expected to elevate this offense to another level. That expectation is amplified when you consider what the former Wisconsin signal caller has at his disposal, with Jordan Shipp, Mason Humphrey, Trech Kekahuna, and the tight end room.

Thurman proved to be a legit security blanket for Edwards Jr., while also demonstrating an explosive aspect of his game, averaging 23.5 yards per reception.

Oddly enough, Thurman's production surpassed his entire 2025 output, when he caught seven passes for 84 yards. First, it shows the opportunity he has in this offense. Secondly, it proves he could be a major component moving forward. In general, North Carolina's depth at tight end is robust, which Petrino highlighted during training camp. Overall, this was a very promising performance from Thurman, and what we should expect moving forward.