UNC's Belichick Analyzes NC State’s Offensive Game Plan

The 73-year-old head coach explained what his defense will have to bring to the table against North Carolina State's offense.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Defensively, the North Carolina Tar Heels have been a work in progress throughout the season, but they have improved over the last six weeks. In the two weeks prior, North Carolina allowed 30 points per game; in the four games before that, it allowed 15.7 points per game.

Against North Carolina State, the defense has to return to that form if the Tar Heels want to end their season on a positive note.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday during his media availability, head coach Bill Belichick highlighted North Carolina State's offensive personnel.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
  • "Offensively, [North Carolina State] has a lot of explosive players, starting with the quarterback [CJ] Bailey, he's a problem," Belichick said. "They have two really good running backs with [Hollywood] smothers and [Jayden] Scott. Smothers leads the league and yards after contact. He's hard to bring down. He's very good at the ball in his hands."
  • "There is a lot of firepower there offensively, and they've hung up some points on a lot of people," Belichick continued. " Their offensive line, again, couple of those guys have been banged up, but are a big, strong, physical group that protects the quarterback and gets the running game going. So overall, a really solid team - well put together, well coached. They play with very good fundamentals and don't make a lot of mistakes."
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Stopping the run game and generating pressure on the quarterback were problematic for North Carolina last week. Duke's quarterback Darian Mensah was sacked zero times, despite the Tar Heels' pass rush being one of the most consistent features of the defense every week.

Additionally, freshman running back Nate Sheppard ran for 90 yards on 22 attempts, which opened up scoring opportunities for fellow running back Anderson Castle. In total, the Blue Devils ran for 177 yards on 43 carries, which has not been a strong suit of Duke's offense this season.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina State's rushing attack is a foundation of the offense, as Smothers, Scott, and Bailey are all key contributors in that department. Smothers has taken 148 carries for 907 yards and six touchdowns, Scott has taken 82 carries for 460 yards and four touchdowns, and Bailey has 74 attempts for 150 yards and five touchdowns.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"[We have to do a good job of tackling on Bailey, especially Smothers and Scott, as those two guys are definitely a problem," Belichick said.

