UNC's Belichick Analyzes NC State’s Offensive Game Plan
Defensively, the North Carolina Tar Heels have been a work in progress throughout the season, but they have improved over the last six weeks. In the two weeks prior, North Carolina allowed 30 points per game; in the four games before that, it allowed 15.7 points per game.
Against North Carolina State, the defense has to return to that form if the Tar Heels want to end their season on a positive note.
While speaking with the media on Tuesday during his media availability, head coach Bill Belichick highlighted North Carolina State's offensive personnel.
Belichick's Thoughts
- "Offensively, [North Carolina State] has a lot of explosive players, starting with the quarterback [CJ] Bailey, he's a problem," Belichick said. "They have two really good running backs with [Hollywood] smothers and [Jayden] Scott. Smothers leads the league and yards after contact. He's hard to bring down. He's very good at the ball in his hands."
- "There is a lot of firepower there offensively, and they've hung up some points on a lot of people," Belichick continued. " Their offensive line, again, couple of those guys have been banged up, but are a big, strong, physical group that protects the quarterback and gets the running game going. So overall, a really solid team - well put together, well coached. They play with very good fundamentals and don't make a lot of mistakes."
Stopping the run game and generating pressure on the quarterback were problematic for North Carolina last week. Duke's quarterback Darian Mensah was sacked zero times, despite the Tar Heels' pass rush being one of the most consistent features of the defense every week.
Additionally, freshman running back Nate Sheppard ran for 90 yards on 22 attempts, which opened up scoring opportunities for fellow running back Anderson Castle. In total, the Blue Devils ran for 177 yards on 43 carries, which has not been a strong suit of Duke's offense this season.
North Carolina State's rushing attack is a foundation of the offense, as Smothers, Scott, and Bailey are all key contributors in that department. Smothers has taken 148 carries for 907 yards and six touchdowns, Scott has taken 82 carries for 460 yards and four touchdowns, and Bailey has 74 attempts for 150 yards and five touchdowns.
"[We have to do a good job of tackling on Bailey, especially Smothers and Scott, as those two guys are definitely a problem," Belichick said.
